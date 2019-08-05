‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Talks Wedding Plans After Engagement To Boyfriend Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge got engaged in April.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have been engaged since April and according to a new report, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is still undecided about what kind of wedding the two will have.

According to a report from The Daily Dish on August 5, Gunvalson was recently approached by a fan online who wanted to know about her and Lodge’s upcoming plans to wed. In response, Gunvalson revealed she and her fiancé are still deciding on whether or not they’ll wed in public or keep their nuptials private.

Gunvalson and Lodge began dating in 2016, several months after she split from former boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who appeared alongside her on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While Gunvalson may not know what kind of wedding she wants quite yet, she told People magazine months ago that her ceremony would likely be small because her and Lodge’s circle “is getting super small.” She also mentioned the possibility of getting married on a ranch or in the country and said she would prefer to do something “really easy.”

As for her thoughts on getting married on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson told the magazine she was open to the idea but unsure about what she would ultimately decide.

During a separate interview with Us Weekly, Gunvalson gushed over Lodge’s “incredibly intimate and perfect” proposal.

“He cried and I cried,” Gunvalson shared of their special moment together. “I was like, ‘Steve this is just perfect. Let me see the ring!’ He showed it to me and it’s incredible. It’s almost flawless. 5.5 carats. It’s literally perfect. It’s gorgeous. He did it right. He said he got it in January.”

According to Gunvalson, Lodge’s proposal, which was not believed to have been filmed for The Real Housewives of Orange County, took place at the Southern California home they share over a bottle of Silver Oak wine. As she recalled, Lodge encouraged her to enjoy a glass of wine before returning to the table after dinner and popping the question to her.

“I didn’t even need to think about it!” Gunvalson said of her response.

Gunvalson and Lodge have been together for three-and-a-half years and have shared much of their relationship with the Bravo TV cameras along the way.

To see more of Gunvalson, Lodge, and their co-stars, tune into the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.