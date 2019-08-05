Bill Clinton Asks ‘How Many More People Have To Die’ Before The U.S. Reinstates Assault Weapon Ban

Bill Clinton is calling for lawmakers to reinstate the ban on assault weapons in the United States in the wake of the two devastating mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend that killed 30 people. The former president wrote a tweet asking lawmakers how many more people would need to die before they would take meaningful action.

“How many more people have to die before we reinstate the assault weapons ban & the limit on high-capacity magazines & pass universal background checks?” he wrote.

Leaders and lawmakers representing both the Democrats and Republicans have condemned the attacks and are calling for action from Congress in order to help reduce the number of incidents like the ones over the weekend. As The Inquisitr reported, Clinton’s wife, Hillary Clinton, called on lawmakers to take action and encouraged constituents to reach out to their representatives in Congress to urge them to do so.

“With two mass shootings in America in less than 24 hours, thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need action,” she wrote. “The House has sent common-sense gun safety legislation to the Senate. Demand that @senatemajldr and your Republican elected officials join Democrats to pass it.”

A bill that would ban assault weapons was introduced into the House — which is currently controlled by Democrats — at the beginning of this year. However, the ban hasn’t been voted on, leaving it stalled for the time being. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also blocked legislation aimed at enforcing a background check requirement on anyone who wants to purchase a firearm.

While McConnell condemned the recent shootings, his critics point out that the Republican senator has blocked gun control legislation that has passed the House with broad support. When surveyed, many Republicans and most Democrats are supportive of such measures, as are a majority of Americans. In order to stall the bills, he has placed them on the Senate calendar, rather than referring them to a committee, which would eventually result in a vote on the legislation.

We must honor the sacred memory of those we have lost by acting as ONE PEOPLE. Open wounds cannot heal if we are divided. We must seek real, bipartisan solutions that will truly make America safer and better for all. pic.twitter.com/ADvMn9HZW7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Former President Barack Obama also commented on the shootings, calling for citizens to reject leaders who create an environment of violence by demonizing immigrants and minorities — an implicit reference to President Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred and normalizes racist sentiments,” Obama said.

Obama also urged law enforcement and social media companies to limit the reach of people who spew hateful rhetoric.