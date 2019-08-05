Mel B Admits Claiming She Had Sex With Fellow ‘Spice Girl’ Geri Halliwell Made Their Relationship ‘Difficult’

The 'Spice Girl' revealed her claims caused a rocky relationship with Geri Halliwell.

After claiming she had a sexual relationship with fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Mel B revealed their relationship has been fractured, reported Us Weekly.

In March, the pop star told Morgan the former best friends had slept together. She disclosed their relationship was kept secret due to her bandmate’s “posh” lifestyle with her husband, Red Bull Racing Formula One team principal Christian Horner.

“It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it. She had great boobs,” stated Mel B.

According to People, romantic rumors regarding the pair have circulated for years. A source told the outlet, however, that Mel B’s claims were false.

“Nothing actually happened. This was a classic case of Mel B being Mel B, she got carried away and Piers was clearly egging her on,” said the insider.

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, nicknamed Sporty Spice, was in the audience of the Piers Morgan taping. She disclosed she was unaware the pair had a romantic affair.

As stated by E! News, Geri also denied claims the two had a sexual history. A week after Mel B shared information about their relationship, Ginger Spice decided to clear up the rumors. In a statement to Us Weekly, Geri’s representative revealed the allegations hurt not only the singer, but also her family. In addition, the rep asserted Geri did not sleep with Mel B, but does not harbor negative feelings toward her.

Mel B has previously attempted to downplay her statements regarding having sex with Geri, noted E! News. In an interview with Australian radio station 2Day 104.1, the pop icon said she slept in the same bed with all her bandmates and it wasn’t a big deal.

Mel B seems to regret alleging she had sex with Geri.

“It was difficult between Geri and myself for a while,” the singer explained to the Daily Mail on August 3. “The problem was it then got hyped up into a much bigger story, and it didn’t help that we were just about to begin rehearsals.”

Loading...

As reported by Us Weekly, the 44-year-old noted she revealed the alleged tryst at an inopportune time. News of the pair’s one-night stand broke just weeks before the Spice Girls’ U.K. reunion tour. Mel B also revealed that since becoming a mother, Geri had put her wild days behind her.

Despite the initial awkwardness, the two Spice Girls are reportedly friends again. The Brutally Honest author also divulged Geri recently apologized for leaving the group in 1998. According to Mel B, the singers hugged and cried after Geri’s apology.