Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In Bondage-Inspired Black Outfit

Kim Kardashian is giving fans major 90’s vibes in her latest set of social media photos, which include a very racy picture of herself.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a handful of photos from her brand new 90’s inspired makeup line.

In the first photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sporting a skimpy black corset with multiple straps that lead up to a collar. Kim wore the bondage outfit while placing her hands on top of her head, as she had her long, dark hair styled in sleek strands that fell down her back.

Kardashian wore a full face of her new makeup products, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic smokey eyes, thick lashes and eyeliner. She also added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

Kim then went on to share photos of her new makeup products with her followers. The mother-of-four also headed over to her Instagram story to reveal the line is her favorite one to date, and that she was sending out promo items to some very special women, who were killing it in the 90’s.

Her list included Heather Graham, Janet Jackson, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Drew Barrymore, Tori Spelling, Winona Ryder, Fiona Apple, Courtney Love, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tyra Banks, Neve Campbell, Monica, Alicia Silverstone, Brandy, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, and so many more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s most recent makeup line release was her fire collection, which included bright red and orange tones.

Last week, Kardashian took a photo of herself wearing the products, and fans on Instagram slammed her for her glam look, revealing that they thought the makeup looked uneven, or like she forgot to finish applying it to the bottom of her face.

“Too many different tones of foundation upper face neck and shoulders are all diff colors…. your beautiful but this look is a miss, you look much better in natural tones,” one social media user wrote.

“Too much bronzer on your forehead I might say cause it’s not match your neck but the brows look on point,” another agreed.

“This is a mess,” a third person stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see all of Kim Kardashian’s new 90’s inspired makeup by following her on her social media accounts.