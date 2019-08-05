Hannah Palmer’s Unzipped Swimsuit Sets Instagram Ablaze

Hannah Palmer is fast-rising as Instagram’s swimwear queen. The Maxim model recently celebrated reaching 800,000 followers on the platform, with today’s update living proof of just why fans are subscribing to her account. Hannah may not have won Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl prize, but it looks like her career hasn’t suffered as a result.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her account. The model delivered her sizzling body in its usual, fuss-free way. While Hannah will up the ante with beach videos and a slightly glamorous feel for her Bang Energy beverage promotions, the model herself usually appears void of fancy accessories or designer goods. Quite simply, it seems that Hannah’s appeal stems from herself, as opposed to the outfits she’s modeling.

Hannah’s photo today showed her flaunting her curves in a bold red swimsuit. The blonde did appear to have been professionally photographed, but there was an air of simplicity to her simple, hip-swung pose. Likewise, low-frills was a simple backdrop of greenery.

The background likely isn’t what’s driving Hannah’s fans nuts. Hannah was flashing her famous cleavage via a dangerously low neckline resulting from a white zip on the swimsuit having been pulled down. The one-piece swimsuit was otherwise ordinary, although it did boast a flattering semi-high cut at the waist. Hannah looked right into the camera as she delivered her fiery body, beautiful face, and the deep gaze that she regularly pierces the camera with.

A simple caption from Hannah had suggested that she was in Florida. It also gave a nod to the brand of swimsuit being donned.

Hannah’s updates don’t go unnoticed. This one managed to rack up more than 11,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought more than 150 fans into the comments section. Unsurprisingly, many fans sent the model praise.

Hannah doesn’t tend to share too much about herself on her social media, although her Maxim interview last year revealed some information, with the magazine asking Hannah what she would do with the $25,000 Cover Girl prize were she lucky enough to be crowned the winner. Hannah shared her dreams.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Fans wishing to see more of Hannah should follow her Instagram.