‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Comments On Tyler Cameron’s Date With Gigi Hadid: ‘He Can Keep His Options Open’

The Bachelorette fans have been keeping close tabs on runner-up Tyler Cameron and his social life since the finale with Hannah Brown aired last week. Many viewers were rooting for Hannah and Tyler to reunite after learning that her engagement to Jed Wyatt had imploded. Initially, there appeared to be some reason to feel hopeful on this front, and then over the weekend, hopes seemed dashed. Now Hannah herself is sharing a bit of an update.

Last Tuesday night, Hannah asked Tyler during The Bachelorette finale if he might want to meet up for drinks since they were both single. He said he was up for it, and as it turned out, the two didn’t waste any time making this happen.

As The Inquisitr detailed, Tyler spent time at Hannah’s new Los Angeles apartment last Thursday night, meeting up for those drinks they’d discussed. It turns out that they seemingly had a great time, as he was spotted leaving The Bachelorette’s apartment the next morning.

However, things took a turn over the weekend. The Inquisitr revealed that Tyler was back in New York City and was spotted out on the town with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Tyler and Gigi had followed one another on social media not long ago, and the two supposedly headed to Hadid’s apartment together after their evening out in public.

‘Bachelorette’ alum Tyler Cameron spends late night with Gigi Hadid https://t.co/gcD5KXlRW1 pic.twitter.com/hx69kE1UK6 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2019

Now, Hannah is commenting on Tyler and Gigi’s date, as well as sharing a few tantalizing tidbits about her evening with him at her place last week. The Bachelorette star shared with ET Online that her status with her runner-up is seemingly still in a pretty fluid state.

“We definitely hung out and talked about everything and… I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about… We are trying to figure out how we feel.”

Hannah insisted that the evening she spent with Tyler last week was quite similar to how they spent their time together in the fantasy suite in Greece, meaning there was more talk than frisky behavior. Brown added that she’s not sure where Cameron is at with perhaps wanting to be the next Bachelor lead. She added that she thinks he’s keeping his options open.

The Bachelorette star added that if Tyler does pursue being The Bachelor, “I guess I’ll support him if that’s what he wants to do.”

Brown also insists that she and Cameron are both still able to pursue whomever they’d like.

“I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open.”

Who will Tyler Cameron be spotted spending quality time with next? Is there a chance for romance to blossom again between Tyler and Hannah Brown?

The Bachelorette fans have been buzzing about all of this non-stop, especially since Tyler was spotted in New York with Gigi Hadid. At least for now, it looks like fans will all be left wondering and waiting for some additional scoop.