‘RHOA’ Cast Members Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss & More Party At Toronto Carnival Without NeNe Leakes

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is seemingly divided after multiple cast members partied at Toronto Carnival without original cast member NeNe Leakes.

The ladies of RHOA came together to celebrate the annual Carnival event on Sunday, August 4. Hollywood Life reports that Kenya Moore, 48, Tanya Sam, 40, Cynthia Bailey, 52, Porsha Williams, 38, and Kandi Burruss, 43, were all seen together at a pool party wearing extravagant costumes. Williams was the first of the women to share a photo of all of them in their costumes on her Instagram page. Moore and Bailey soon followed, with the former Miss USA reposting the image on her Instagram page and Bailey posting the photo on Instagram account.

While Williams’ post received more than 200,000 likes at the time of writing, some of her 4.7 million followers instantly noticed that Leakes was missing from the photo-op. Some fans even pointed out that it might have been for the best that Leakes stayed away from the excursion.

“Nene COULD never rock this she gonna stick to her white v neck and jeans,” one follower commented.

“Y’all giving NeNe nothing but migraines this season I see lol I’m sooo here for it,” another follower chimed in.

Another fan wrote that they were happy the cast “got rid of the problem,” and had a trip without Leakes.

The cast photo comes after Leakes shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page. The Glee alum wrote under a photo of herself on a plane and shared that she was “reflecting” on relationships she’s had in the past. The actress also shared with her 3.2 million followers that she has been pegged the “bad guy” due to her personality. She also said that she feels “judged” by society as a reality television personality.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Leakes has been on the outs with several RHOA stars. Reportedly, Leakes is “not interested” in filming with most of her castmates, including Bailey, Williams, and Moore. After rehashing the beef with the three women, Leakes reportedly began filming later than the rest of the housewives and many fans thought that she wouldn’t return. As of July, the actress has only been filming with “friend of the show” Marlo Hampton and Burruss.

“NeNe has been really keeping to herself during RHOA filming. So far, it’s kind of reminiscent of an LVP [Lisa Vanderpump] situation with the RHOBH ladies because she really doesn’t want to film with anyone but Marlo or Kandi, though she still is showing up and filming when she needs to,” an insider shared with Hollywood Life.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays on Bravo.