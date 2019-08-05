Shannon Beador And Boyfriend John Janssen Visit New York City Ahead Of The ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Premiere

Shannon Beador and her new guy recently traveled to the east coast.

Shannon Beador recently went public with her new boyfriend, John Janssen, and a short time later, she traveled to New York City with him at her side.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s premiere of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of herself and Janssen and confirmed she was in the Big Apple, where she’s expected to appear on the August 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside fellow guest Jerry O’Connell.

In Beador’s photo, which was taken at the Quality Italian restaurant in Midtown, she and Janssen were seen posing cheek-to-cheek while wearing blue striped button downs.

As fans may have seen, Beador shared her first photo of Janssen on Instagram on July 20 but it wasn’t until several days later when fans first began hearing about their relationship. At that point, Radar Online shared a report in which they revealed that Janssen was a 56-year-old businessman from Orange County, who Beador, 55, began dating after splitting from former flame Rick Stanley earlier this year.

According to an insider, Beador is “literally on cloud nine” with her new man.

“She’s not seeing anyone else. She is very into him and he’s a really good guy,” the source said.

According to Radar Online‘s insider, Janssen has already met Beador’s three kids, daughters Sophie, Stella, and Adeline, and has also met some of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

“Everyone is really happy for her because she has finally found herself a guy that she deserves. He’s really romantic and she just thinks that he is the perfect guy!” the insider gushed.

As for whether or not Janssen would be seen alongside Beador on the upcoming new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, the insider said that he would not be featured at all on Season 14. That said, that is likely due to the fact that their relationship began just as the season was wrapping filming.

Prior to her relationship with Janssen, Beador was linked to Stanley for several months after her 17-year marriage to David Beador came to an end in late 2017. As fans will recall, Beador’s relationship with David, and his affair with another woman, was chronicled for several seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

To see more of Beador, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss tomorrow night’s Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.