Bradley Cooper Touching Oprah Winfrey’s Butt Caught On Camera, Already Dubbed Awkward

Bradley Cooper and Oprah Winfrey have been photographed in a somewhat-compromising moment. As The Daily Mail reported earlier today, the talk show host and A Star Is Born actor are currently in Sicily as they join other celebrities for a Google event. Today’s snaps were less about the technology and more about the physical activity, with Cooper seen aiding Winfrey as she rode a bicycle.

Photos showed 65-year-old Oprah putting herself through her paces on a two-wheeler as she flaunted her curves in white athleisurewear. The Oprah Winfrey Show star seemed to be doing fine on her own in some photos, although others equally appeared to be showing her needing a helping hand. Cooper was photographed standing behind Winfrey as she steadied herself with both legs on the ground. Unfortunately, several images showed the 44-year-old with his hand on the bicycle’s seat. While one photo showed the actor’s hand getting dangerously close to Winfrey’s rear, another showed full contact with it.

Of course, the situation was risking some body contact. Placing one’s hand on an occupied bicycle seat is going to enter risky territory.

It looks like both viewers to The Daily Mail‘s report and social media, in general, have noticed the photos.

This picture of Bradley Cooper helping Oprah on a bike has sent me miles deep into the Earth's crust. pic.twitter.com/FoqZcHcuoI — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 5, 2019

Comedian Michelle Collins took to Twitter with her reaction.

Over in The Daily Mail’s comments section, remarks were mostly of a trolling nature, with users taking jabs at Oprah’s weight, alongside probing her status as a Weight Watchers spokesperson. Here too, however, remarks were made over the possible awkwardness of the situation.

“Awkward pics,” one user wrote with 123 users upvoting the words.

“Bradley nearly lost his hand there,” another said.

Other users mentioned another set of photos that have seen Bradley in close quarters with a celebrity. Photos recently published by The Daily Mail showed Bradley with his hands on singer Katy Perry as the singer climbed out of a water vessel. Much like today’s photos though, those with Perry seemed of a helpful nature.

“These photos are hilarious. First it was Katy Perry and now it’s Orca’s [sic] turn. Keep ’em coming!” one fan wrote with over 51 users upvoting the comment.

Another comment also mentioned the singer.

Cooper himself has been making headlines of late. The actor ended his four-year relationship with model Irina Shayk this year amid rumors that his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga had led him astray. Bradley and Irina are parents to a daughter.

Fans would likely agree that today’s photos were simply an unfortunate set. Nonetheless, they seem to have gotten fans talking.