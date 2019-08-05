Rita Ora Leaves Little To The Imagination In Outrageously Tiny String Bikini

Rita Ora sent temperatures rising with her latest Instagram update — a sexy series of shots that showed her wearing an itty bitty black bikini.

According to the geotag, the snaps were taken on a yacht off the shores of Ibiza. In the first photo, Ora posed in front of the camera with wet hair. Her toned body was on full display in a bikini that appeared to be too small. Ora paired a classic triangle top that barely contained her breasts with a pair of black string bikini bottoms. With plenty of underboob on display, the shot was definitely hot. Also on display was Ora’s sculpted abs. The singer wore several necklaces and bracelets along with a black pair of sunglasses in the shot. In the sunshine, the singer looked stunning.

Another snap was taken from above as Ora struck a sexy pose. The angle of the shot gave viewers a nice view of Ora’s chest and flat abs. A gold necklace with a green pendant hung just above Ora’s chest, drawing the eye to her cleavage. But Ora wasn’t finished just yet. In the third shot, she got a little flirty with her fans. On her knees and bending over to give viewers a shot of her breasts, the singer smiled for the camera. Another photo was taken from above, giving fans a flash of her chest. The last snap of the series showed Ora laying on her belly, giving fans a sneak peek at her booty.

Fans loved the shots, and none seemed to be too worried that her bikini might be a wee bit too small. In fact, many of them appeared to like it. Within an hour of going live, the post garnered over 250,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

“Makes me really happy when you wear bikinis that are too small for you…it brings joy to my heart,” one fan joked.

“Your bikinis never fit you,” one follower pointed out.

“I hope she never figure out her size,” joked another.

“Outrageous,” wrote one follower.

“Now this is a bikini!!” one fan said.

“Oh my days,” joked another.

“THE MOST FLAWLESS HUMAN,” wrote one fan.

“Rita be my wife pls,” joked another.

“Can’t deal with this,” wrote one fan.

“ILLEGAL,” joked another.

Ora has delighted her fans with several swimsuit posts lately, and from the fans’ reactions, they would like to see more.

