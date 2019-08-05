‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Lifts Up Crop Top In Racy Video

Anne de Paula’s sizzling photo shoot for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out in early May, continues to set pulses racing, especially when snippets resurface on Instagram. That is what happened on Monday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video featuring the model in Kenya during her shoot, which is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the clip, de Paula is seen with her feet in the shallow waters of the ocean as she rocks a semi sheer white crop top that goes over her shoulders and barely covers her chest at all. Despite the size of the top, the Brazilian model is spicing things up even further by lifting up the crop top, revealing even more skin.

The 24-year-old stunner teamed her top with a colorful chest-less swimsuit boasting African-inspired patterns in black, pink, green, among other colors, whose thin straps go over her shoulders while plunging all the way down to her bellybutton. The swimsuit high-cut legs help elongate the model’s figure further while highlighting her full, wide hips. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the top the model is wearing is by ALT and her swimsuit is by IZTALI.

Throughout the video, de Paula is seen moving her top up and down, striking different poses and facial expressions for the camera. As the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit noted, de Paula’s photo shoot was captured by photographer Tu Tsai. The model is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and down large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. De Paula moves her legs from side to side in the video, in a pose that further highlights the natural curves of her body.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its more than 2 million Instagram followers — had been viewed nearly 23,000 times, garnering over 5,000 likes and upwards of 50 comments in under an hour of being posted, promising to rack up quite a bit more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model — and the magazine — took to the comments section to praise her fierceness and share their admiration for the Rio de Janeiro native.

“Wow [three heart eyes emoji] @annedepaula_!! So beautiful and absolutely stunning [red heart emoji]!! Super hot,” one user raved, trailing the comment with fire and an extra set of heart eyes emoji.

“She is slayyiiinnngg,” another fan chimed in, also trailing the comment with a couple of heart eyes emoji.