Bethenny Frankel’s ‘RHONY’ Co-Star Believes An Engagement To Boyfriend Paul Bernon Could Come Soon

Bethenny Frankel will likely be the next Real Housewives of New York City cast member to get married, at least according to one of her co-stars.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, Sonja Morgan opened up about Frankel’s future with boyfriend Paul Bernon, who she’s been dating since October of last year, and said she suspects Frankel will be the next “housewife” to say “I do.”

“If anyone is gonna be married next, I think it will be Bethenny. I feel this guy’s her soulmate. And he is just… Oh, I just want to squeeze his little face,” Morgan gushed.

According to Morgan, she believes Bernon is the real deal and was happy to learn that he has his own set of friends and his own career. She also couldn’t stop talking about how cute he is and how happy he makes Frankel.

“She’s so happy with him and I was worried for B,” Morgan explained. “She went through a lot with Dennis passing away and what she’s dealing with with her child and custody. So for me to see her so happy like this… Oh!”

Frankel began dating Dennis Shields about three years ago and continued to date him on and off up until his untimely passing in August of last year. Then, just months after Shields was found dead at his Trump Tower apartment, Frankel went public with Bernon during a trip to his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Frankel previously dated Bernon briefly during one of her many breaks from her romance with Shields.

Frankel and Bernon haven’t been seen on The Real Housewives of New York City quite yet but when it comes to the show’s upcoming 12th season of the show, it is possible that Bernon will be featured. After all, the couple has been spending more and more time together in recent months and just days ago, they were enjoying a romantic getaway in Italy.

During their vacation in Europe, Frankel’s boyfriend was celebrating his birthday and as they took in the sights of the country, Frankel shared a sweet post honoring his special day on her Instagram page.

“You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears… You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices,” she wrote in a portion of her message.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to begin production sometime in the coming months.