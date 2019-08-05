Julianne Hough’s Husband, Brooks Laich, Shares Intimate Details About Their Sex Life

Brooks Laich gets real about his sex life with wife, Julianne Hough.

Brooks Laich shared intimate details about his sex life with wife, Julianne Hough, reports Us Weekly. On the latest episode of his How Men Think podcast, posted on August 5, the former NHL star spoke to a sexologist named Miss Jaiya.

“My wife really enjoys it when I suck on her toes,” Brooks revealed.

The podcast host denoted Julianne abstains from doing the same for him.

“No, I would never [make her do that],” Brooks explained “My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”

Brooks went on to disclose the couple, who wed in July 2017, like to set up a sexy environment before doing the deed. To get Brooks in the mood, Julianna wears lingerie and lights candles.

Brooks’ admission comes only four days after Julianne’s revealing interview with Women’s Health. The beautiful blonde posed nude for the September issue. The America’s Got Talent judge explained she told her husband, not that long ago, that she is attracted to women.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?'” stated the dancer. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.'”

Julianne continued to say she felt safe talking about her sexuality to her husband. She noted she had previously felt ashamed of her attraction to women due to her upbringing.

According to the Daily Mail, Julianne also recently revealed the couple attended sex therapy to maintain a healthy relationship.

The dancer explained they were having difficulty satisfying each other’s sexual needs. Under an online therapist’s guidance, the pair took a series of quizzes to determine if they shared sexual preferences.

“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” said the 30-year-old.

People also reported the lovebirds opened up about starting a family. Julianne, who has endometriosis, decided to undergo IVF after turning 30. Brooks was amazed by his wife’s determination to have children, calling her a “warrior.”

The couple hoped speaking out about their IVF process would help de-stigmatize the procedure. Since discussing her fertility issues, Julianne has received support from family, friends, and fans.

Brooks' podcast, How Real Men Think, is available to download on the Apple Podcast app. To see more of Julianne, be sure to watch this season of America's Got Talent on NBC.