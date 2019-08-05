Kylie Jenner Flips Her Ponytail In Front Of A Money Wall, Gets Ready For A Birthday Sailing On A $250M Yacht

Five days in advance of her 22nd birthday, Kylie Jenner was all glammed up while modeling the newest Kylie Cosmetics offering in front of a wall of money that may or may not be real.

The makeup sampling represents her upcoming birthday collection, which launches on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians mogul’s birthday, otherwise known as August 10.

In her extravagant, three-picture pack, Kylie rocked a high ponytail, allowing her face to be fully viewed. Her makeup was, not surprisingly, applied to perfection.

The look included dark brown brow color, exaggerated liner in both silver and black — making her eyes more exotic than usual — and a copious amount of pink shadow.

In contrast, her lips were subdued in a nude shade while her tanned face was absolutely flawless.

To accessorize, Kylie chose a blingy choker spelling her name in what were likely diamonds. She also had on huge hoop earrings. The shots had been taken from her shoulders up to the top of her head, implying that this Jenner sister was wearing a fuzzy pink garment with a halter top while she was photographed.

Each of the three images shared on Instagram showed Kylie looking almost the same. However, in the first photo, she tilted her head a bit, appearing both sassy and confident.

The second image captured a sexier look, with Kylie nearly closing her peepers so the focus was on her eye makeup. In this shot, her hands were up, revealing she rocked a few gold bracelets while modeling.

In the third image, she was slightly more animated, with her hands up at shoulder level as if she was saying, “Surprise.”

Meanwhile, Kylie’s 22nd birthday party preparations are being made. The celebration will probably be a big deal given all the perks, as supplied by TMZ on August 4.

This Jenner sister has reportedly rented a yacht worth $250 million that’s the size of a football field. Actually, call the cruiser a super-yacht or by its name, Tranquility.

The over-the-top craft will reportedly ply Mediterranean waters with Kylie’s 22 guests and a 29-person crew in tow. Most likely 1-year-old daughter True will be on board, as will Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, both of whom are already in Europe and probably excited about boarding the birthday yacht.

Earlier today, Kylie hit up social media to post sexy selfies showing off her weekend outfit. The 1990s ensemble was worn during her date with baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, per The Inquisitr.

“In the photos, Kylie rocked a cute newspaper-patterned crop top, allowing her to flaunt her toned stomach and slim waist. The top also featured a deep V-shaped neckline, which put her ample assets on full display.”

Kylie Jenner relentlessly provides food for the proverbial fodder of her 142 million Instagram followers. The billionaire is savvy, but that’s no surprise since, at 21, this industrious California-based mogul is, after all, a billionaire.