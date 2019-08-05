Mackenzie McKee Joins ‘Teen Mom OG’ For Season 10, Discusses Co-Stars’ Reactions

Mackenzie McKee appeared briefly during Season 10.

Mackenzie McKee is taking her story of being a young mother to Teen Mom OG for Season 10 after previously starring on one season each of MTV’s 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3.

During a new interview with Us Weekly magazine, Mackenzie, the mother of Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5 and Broncs, 2, opened up about her new role on the show and said she was happy to reunite with the MTV cameras after her run on Teen Mom 3 came to an abrupt end in 2013 with the cancellation of the series.

“It’s like I was given an opportunity and then it was taken from me, and I didn’t really get to tell my story,” Mackenzie explained on August 5. “I’m really excited to pick up where I left off and continue telling my story.”

Following the end of the series, Mackenzie said she began wondering what she should do with her life and where her life was going. Luckily, after feeling as if she was at rock bottom, Mackenzie decided to launch a workout video brand and tied the knot with her now-husband Josh McKee, the father of her three kids.

Now, after establishing herself as a focused wife, mother, and businesswoman, Mackenzie is preparing to share her marriage struggles with her new audience, as well as her mother Angie Doutit’s battle with stage four lung cancer.

As for her potential return for Season 11, Mackenzie said she “would love to continue sharing” her story with fans in a full-time role.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Mackenzie opened up about the way in which she was welcomed to the Teen Mom OG cast by her new co-stars.

“I think it’s expected with any new girl,” she admitted. “It’s kind of like life when you are in a circle of friends and all of a sudden this new girl comes in and tries to be your friend, and you’re like, ‘What?'”

According to Mackenzie, she expected her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Amber Portwood, to be a bit iffy in regard to her sudden addition to the show.

“I think they just felt a little bit blindsided, so it was kind of shocking the day they found out [and] they made comments. I think it’s going to be okay after everyone gets settled and used to things,” she added.

To see more of Mackenzie, Josh, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.