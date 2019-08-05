‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 6: Flo Confesses To Ridge & Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 6 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will break the news to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She will make a full confession and stun the couple with what she has to say.

After months of threatening to come clean, Flo was forced to reveal the truth after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) forced her to confess. She shocked him and Wyatt by telling them the sordid tale of “Phoebe’s” adoption. Flo admitted that she had never been pregnant or given birth and only came to Los Angeles to do a favor for a friend.

Flo told Liam and Wyatt that she posed as the little girl’s birth mother because at the time she genuinely believed that she was doing something good. In her mind, the biological mother was a celebrity or someone who did not want to be exposed as the biological mother of the baby. She tried to apologize to Liam but he was livid.

Afterward, Wyatt also voiced his displeasure. He opined that everything had been a lie. Although Flo tried to convince her boyfriend that she was still the same person that he fell in love with, Wyatt wanted nothing to do with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will experience a sense of freedom as the truth has now been revealed. Of course, one of the first people to find out will be Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). When her daughter tells her that she wants to tell Ridge and Brooke, Shauna will advise Flo to not tell them everything. However, it seems as if Flo will disregard her mother’s wishes.

Flo will summon the courage to tell Brooke and Ridge the truth, per Highlight Hollywood. They will be stunned as she relates the gory details of the past few months. Once they are over the shock, they will unleash their wrath on the former croupier.

Ridge and Brooke will be angry that so many lives were ruined because of her deceit. Not only did Hope and Liam believe that their baby was dead, but their marriage was annulled and they lost so much time with their precious Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Flo’s day of reckoning has come, and she’s about to lose everything including the love of her life.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.