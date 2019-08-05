‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Responds On Instagram After He’s Accused Of Looking High

Ryan Edwards' wife is fighting back against critical fans.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, shared a sweet family photo of herself, the Teen Mom OG dad, and their kids, including sons Bentley, Hudson, and Jagger, on Instagram on August 3 and was immediately met with criticism over the way Edwards looked.

In fact, just months after his prison release, Edwards was faced with allegations of being high from a number of Standifer’s fans and followers.

“And Ryan looks high,” one person wrote.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Edwards has gone to rehab twice over the past few years. The first time he went to rehab, he was newly married to wife Standifer. Then, about a year and a half later, as Standifer prepared to give birth to their first child, son Jagger, Edwards went back to rehab and remained in treatment until after Jagger’s arrival.

Edwards shares son Bentley with his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, and Standifer shares her son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

Following Standifer’s sharing of her family photo and the criticism that followed, Standifer attempted to fight back against the backlash Edwards was faced with by telling the woman who said he looked high that she looked “like a b***h.”

In March of this year, while Edwards was spending time behind bars after violating the probation he was put on following a drug-related arrest years ago, Standifer appeared on Instagram Live, where she revealed that she and Edwards had decided he should spend time behind bars rather than fight the violation.

“To have him go to jail and then just be off probation for good…It was the smartest decision that could have been made. Otherwise, it’s a revolving door that you never get out of the system,” she explained, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

At the same time, Standifer confirmed that while she and Edwards would be seen on the 10th season of Teen Mom OG, she wasn’t on board with sharing everything about their lives with the cameras.

“I’m not going to publicly humiliate him,” she explained. “That does not work and I believe that’s so disrespectful to do that…Who cares if we are part of MTV or not? Everything does not need to be public…Just because you sign a contract with MTV doesn’t mean they get to know everything about your life…I’m here to help him and not exploit him.”

To see more of Edwards, Standifer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.