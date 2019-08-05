Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Amazing Abs While Surfing With Brother, Chris

The Australian native looked amazing while surfing.

Liam Hemsworth and brother, Chris Hemsworth, were spotted spending time together, surfing on the Australian coast, reports People.

The famous brothers were photographed after their surf session, walking to their cars. The Australian natives carried surf boards under their arms and wore wetsuits. Liam, however, opted to leave his unzipped showing off his incredible abs.

People surmised that the Hunger Games star may be visiting Chris’s family in Byron Bay.

Yahoo reported the hunky brothers recently posted a workout video on Instagram. In a sponsored video, shared on both brother’s accounts, the ripped heartthrobs are shown working on their incredible physiques.

An off-camera friend complimented Liam’s shirtless body.

“Look at the body on that!” he said.

The praise seemed to annoy Chris. The Avengers star began intensifying his work out, vigorously lifting weights. The actor’s large bicep muscles were on full display.

Fans were thrilled with the sexy video.

“This is outrageous! As if one of them per video isn’t enough for a mini heart attack, now they gotta do videos together,” wrote a fan, adding three heart-eye emojis.

“Good lord I could watch this all day,” chimed in another.

“I think I just died,” commented a different person.

Liam’s decision to go shirtless may have been inspired by his sexually empowered wife, Miley Cyrus. During the recent weeks, Miley has flaunted her fit figure in a series of scandalous photos. On Thursday, the 26-year-old posted a topless picture, reports The Daily Mail. The singer, haloed in dim, red light, covered her chest with her hands. In the caption she made reference to the red light district in Amsterdam.

The Inquisitr reported some fans felt the sexy snap was disrespectful to her husband and in-laws.

“Her poor, foolish husband,” wrote an upset fan.

“I feel sorry for her in-laws… she’s absolutely unhinged trashy,” said another commenter.

According to E! News, the beautiful blonde recently came clean about her complex relationship with Liam. The couple, who had been dating on-and-off for over a decade, tied the knot in December 2018. In an interview with Elle, the former Disney Channel star acknowledged her marriage is unusual.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” revealed the singer. “But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

The singer went on to state, while she is in a monogamous, heterosexual marriage, she still is attracted to women.