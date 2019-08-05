Get To Know Clay Harbor Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 6

Monday night, fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will tune into ABC to check out the Season 6 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise. Spoilers detail that Clay Harbor will be front-and-center as these new episodes kick into gear, and viewers may need a bit of a refresher on who this contestant is.

Franchise fans first met Clay during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He quickly generated a lot of buzz among viewers, but he was injured during a group date, and that changed everything. As CBS Sports detailed at the time, Harbor was hurt during a date where the guys were playing football.

After heading to the hospital to get checked out, Clay returned with his arm in a sling and explained that he could be facing surgery to deal with the injury. He decided that he needed to leave The Bachelorette and head home, much to Becca’s dismay.

A few months later, fans rejoiced when they learned that Clay may have found love, thanks to the franchise after all. He revealed that he was dating Angela Amezcua, who was initially on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and then faced heartbreak last summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

Clay and Angela dated for a while, but as The Inquisitr noted a few months ago, they quietly split last spring. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers tease that this split will be a topic of conversation during Monday’s premiere, as Angela’s friend, Annaliese Puccini, will question whether Clay initiated the split specifically so he could do BIP this summer.

Offscreen, Harbor played professional football for a while. As his NFL page details, Clay was a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, and he played there for three seasons. He went to the Jacksonville Jaguars after that for three seasons, and he was briefly with the New England Patriots before joining the Detroit Lions.

NJ notes that Clay later went to the New Orleans Saints, but he lost a season due to a wrist injury that happened during the preseason. He was on the injured reserve for the season before joining The Bachelorette, so the injury he sustained there was understandably worrisome.

Clay hasn’t given up getting back into the NFL, though.

“I still have a passion for the game. It’s what I love. I wake up in the morning and that’s what I want to do.”

Harbor lives in Chicago, Illinois, and he attended Missouri State for college. Those who follow Clay on Instagram see that he spends much of his time these days training, determined to reclaim a spot in the NFL.

It seems that Clay is still hoping to land with a team for the upcoming preseason. If he doesn’t, the Bachelor in Paradise star has said that he’ll then work on what to do next.

Does Clay find lasting love this summer on Bachelor in Paradise? Spoilers tease that he’ll certainly generate a lot of buzz, among both the viewers and his fellow contestants.

There’s been a little bit of speculation that Clay Harbor could become a contender to be the next Bachelor lead if he is still single, but it’s too soon to head down that road. Spoilers hint that he’s definitely one to keep an eye on this summer, and fans will be happy to do just that.