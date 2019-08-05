Selma Blair’s Bald Bikini Pic Shows MS Battle, Miley Cyrus Personally Comments

Selma Blair has proven just how brave she is. The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram over the weekend with a photo showing her recently shaved head: Selma unveiled her bald look back in July following treatment for her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The star has opted to share her battle with the auto-immune disease on social media, although yesterday’s update was the first swimwear snap showing Selma in her current bald state.

Selma’s photo showed her looking zen-like and peaceful as she sat with her legs crossed by a swimming pool. The actress had been photographed in a low-key setting, with a colorful towel underneath her and a drink placed on it. Considering what Selma has gone through, fans would likely agree that she looked incredible. The 47-year-old was clearly out and proud about her hairless look, although she was likewise sending fans a reminder of her fit and strong bikini body. The star was clad in an eye-catching, red two-piece with a bandeau finish and a one-shouldered strap, although little about the photo seemed to have physique-flaunting as its agenda.

Selma looked right into the camera with a piercing gaze, although her caption delivered more. It acknowledged the weekend, alongside feelings of gratitude for a range of matters, including her status as a mother, the jewelry being worn, plus the brand of swimwear she was clothed in.

This actress may not be the world’s biggest headline-maker, but her legacy seems alive and well. A comment came in from singing superstar Miley Cyrus.

“So pretty,” Miley wrote.

Miley’s comment alone racked up over 447 likes, alongside launching replies.

Also commenting was Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo. The update itself also proved very popular, racking up over 282,000 likes and bringing over 6,500 fans into the comments section. Many fans sent their support for the star via kind words.

As The Metro reports, Selma has been active on Instagram with regards to her condition.

“It is darkest before the dawn and I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post,” Selma wrote about a prior photo referencing insomnia.

Loading...

‘The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled. I couldn’t even read til now. Thank you. Thank you. Maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again,” she added.

Fans would likely agree that Selma’s post yesterday was the epitome of bravery in a world that’s quick to judge. Fans wishing to see more of Selma should follow her Instagram.