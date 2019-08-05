Heidi Klum Looks Dreamy For Her Second Wedding To Tom Kaulitz In Capri

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been living it up in Capri for the last week or so, and now the world knows exactly why. Saturday, the model-mogul and the Tokio Hotel rocker tied the knot for the second time in a lovely ceremony on a friend’s yacht, as promised by The Inquisitr on July 31.

Their first wedding took place on the fly in a civil ceremony at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on February 22. Tom initially asked for Heidi’s hand on December 28. As for their second ceremony, that information wasn’t provided to the public ahead of time.

“The exact date for their renewal vows has not yet been verified but Heidi spoke about when the union will take place,” according to People magazine, as reported by The Inquisitr, who quoted the bride-to-be about the upcoming event.

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized”

Heidi was good to her word as the loving pair said their vows underneath a canopy made of strings of flowers in a white and off-white sea of blooms. In addition, there were flowers everywhere, including large orchid bunches hanging from the rafters.

A few petals fell at Tom and Heidi’s feet as they sealed their wedding deal with a kiss while surrounded by friends and family.

Following the floral color scheme, both the bride and the groom were dressed in white from head to toe, with a hint of lavender tucked into Tom’s tux.

Heidi wore a simple but very long veil at the back of her head, with her shiny blonde hair cascading down onto her bare back and the front of her strapless gown, which was fit for a princess. The elegant wedding dress with detachable puff sleeves featured flower appliqués, while the voluminous skirt pooled around her feet and onto the yacht’s wooden floor.

The yacht, called the Christina O, once belonged to Aristotle Onassis, as reported by E! News in a lovely video on the network’s YouTube channel. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis enjoyed her wedding reception to Onassis on board there, as did Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco.

Within four hours of being uploaded, Heidi and Tom’s kiss was liked by more than half a million followers. A slew of celebrities from all walks of life commented on the couple’s enchanting wedding picture, tagged Lado Alexi, a top photographer credited with a number of magazine cover shots and whose Instagram account also captured Capri yesterday.

Loading...

“Soooooooo pretty!! Congratulations!!!,” said Gwen Stefani, who added emoji of a kissy-face, hands clapping, a red heart, and hands praying.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano also told the couple “Congratulations” on Heidi’s most recent post, while jeweler Lorraine Schwartz was more chatty, stating, “Such an amazing full of love weekend! Congratulations Mr & Mrs Kaulitz.” She added two red hearts for effect.

Season 15 Fashion Runway winner Erin Robertson gushed, “Eeeeeeee so magical!!” Apparently it was.

Congratulazioni, as one would say in Italian. Enjoy your married life, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz.