Justin Bobby Girlfriend Rumors Swirl As Model Lindsey Pelas Makes A Cameo On ‘The Hills’

'The Hills: New Beginnings' fans react To Justin Bobby Brescia's knockout party date.

Justin Bobby Brescia is shaking things up this week on The Hills: New Beginnings. The enigma known as Audrina Patridge’s on-again-off-again boyfriend shows up at a party with a super hot date just one week after he and Audrina mutually decided they can’t even be friends.

On this week’s episode of The Hills, Justin Bobby will be seen debuting a relationship with influencer and model Lindsey Pelas, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. In a new promo, which you can see below, both Audrina and Justin’s pal Stephanie Pratt looked shocked by his knockout date.

The new promo featuring Pelas had fans of the model asking what she is doing on the MTV reality show and if she is dating Justin Bobby.

“Are u Justin Bobby’s girlfriend? That’s the rumor on The Hills pages,” one fan tweeted to Pelas.

Other fans questioned why the gorgeous model would be “hanging out” with the mysterious Justin Bobby at all.

“Are you really dating the d**che from The Hills?” a fan tweeted. “He’s not in any of your Instagram stuff, never see u 2 spending time or posting with each other. Are The Hills storylines as fake now as they were 20 years ago?

Still, another fan of the influencer wrote that Pelas’ cameo on The Hills is enough to make him start watching the MTV reality show.

@LindseyPelas I’m watching the Hills last night with my “wife” and I see previews with you hanging out with Justin Bobby? Justin Bobby really? ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ — Jeremy Van Winkle (@ogelineman) August 1, 2019

Did I just see @LindseyPelas on a preview of The hills? Looks like I might actually have to watch that show now — Nathan Annaloro (@Npa316) August 3, 2019

When The Hills reboot debuted earlier this summer, some fans accused Pelas of deleting Justin Bobby from her Instagram page, perhaps due to the Audrina-Justin-Stephanie love triangle storyline currently playing out on the show.

Nope. Justin Bobby has a real gf named Lindsey Pelas. She deleted all of their photos together on insta right before the reboot. It’s fake…. again ???? — shboogies (@shboogies) July 9, 2019

But is Lindsey Pelas actually Justin Bobby’s girlfriend–or was she ever? In February, Cosmopolitan noted that an Instagram DM from JB’s publicist that read “new couple alert” confirmed he had a new girlfriend, aka Lindsey Pelas. The site described the pair as “officially a working couple,” as they even made celebrity appearances together. You can see the duo’s ad for a Texas Mardi Gras event below.

And as recently as April, Life & Style described Pelas as Justin Bobby’s “new girlfriend.” The celebrity site noted that the couple showed up together in Las Vegas for another appearance together.

Loading...

As for Justin Bobby’s current relationship status, it’s probably safest to describe it as “‘it’s complicated.” Even when he’s in a relationship, The Hills star is mysterious about it.

In an interview with E! News ahead of The Hills: New Beginnings premiere, Justin Bobby said his dating life would be shown on the MTV revival series, but he teased that fans probably shouldn’t blink.

“You might meet a few ladies, but I’m so busy and fast. I’m too quick for love,” The Hills star said.

Check out The Hills: New Beginnings promo with Justin Bobby and rumored girlfriend Lindsey Pelas below.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.