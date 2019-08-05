Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Nadine Leopold Flaunts Killer Physique In Polka-Dot Bikini

Nadine Leopold continues to enjoy some sun-filled days in Mexico, and her fans have been eagerly following her goings-on as the model shared snapshots to her Instagram page. On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself rocking a sultry bathing suit that puts her killer body in full evidence, to the delight of her fans.

In the photos, the Austrian model is sitting on an elevation on the rock while she wears a white two-piece swimsuit that features black polka dots. The bikini consists of an underwire bandeau top with two loose, off-the-shoulder straps that fall onto her upper arms, giving the bikini top an elegant yet daring vibe. The 25-year-old stunner teamed her top with a matching high-rise bottom that sits just below her bellybutton, which showcases her toned abs and slender waist, while the bottom’s high-cut legs help elongate her figure and showcase her full hips. The model included two tags right over her bikini, suggesting the swimsuit she is wearing is from a partnership between Same Los Angeles and Victoria’s Secret.

Leopold accessorized her beach look with a pair of black oversize shades that give her outfit a vintage vibe, and also gold earrings and a bracelet.

In the first photo, Leopold is sitting back with one leg slightly in front of the other in a pose that further highlights the natural curves of her body. The second photo is very similar to the first, but a little more close-up. The model is wearing her blonde hair pulled back tightly into a low ponytail that makes her face and body the focus of the shot. Leopold has her head tilted to one side as she looks intently at the camera with her lips slightly pursed, in a seductive yet fierce way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Leopold shared with her 663,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 10,100 likes and just shy of 100 comments, in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Wolfsberg native took to the comments section to praise her beauty and express their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret model.

“You are so beautiful and sexy,” one user raved, pairing the comment with a series of red hearts and fire emoji.

“Gorgy blonde freckles,” another user chimed in, adding some sun and a rabbit emoji at the end of the message.

“[P]erfect body,” a third fan wrote.