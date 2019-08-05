Kim Zolciak Flaunts Curves In Barely-There Bikini, Fans Accuse Her Of Photoshop

The reality star faces backlash yet again for allegedly altering her photos.

During her family vacation in Turks and Caicos, Don’t be Tardy star Kim Zolciak shared a sexy snap on her Instagram, reports Hollywood Life. In the photo, the mother of six showed off her amazing figure in a tiny, floral-print bikini from Kai Lani Swimwear. Standing at the shoreline, the tan and toned reality star looked sexy and sun-kissed. The television personality’s incredible curves were on full display. Kim piled her long blonde hair into a messy bun.

Fans, however, seemed less than impressed with the post. Many were quick to accuse Kim of altering the image.

“I love how when you said on ur daughters pic u aren’t tech savvy on editing pics but you zoom in and it’s all burry cuz u Facetune,” wrote a commenter.

“Not edited? Look at your feet. Your toes are literally hanging off. And all weird sizes,” commented a fan.

“Photoshop is awesome is it not?” chimed in another.

Kim seemed grateful when a fan jumped to her defense, stating the Bravo star does not photoshop her posts and looks just as amazing in person.

“Awe you are sweet babe. People love to hate! F*** em!!” responded the reality star, adding two kiss emojis.

Kim has previously faced backlash for allegedly editing her photos. According to The Daily Mail, the reality star came under scrutiny after reportedly photoshopping an image of her 4-year-old daughter. In September 2018, the blonde shared a snap of her twins, Kaia and Kane Biermann, on Instagram.

Kim’s daughter, Brielle, 22, posted what appeared to be an unaltered version of the picture on her Instagram Stories. An Instagram account, called thegoodthebadandthefake, shared both photos side-by-side. Critics claimed they were able to spot the differences between the nearly identical posts. Many believed the reality star altered her young daughter’s image, changing the shape of her nose and bottom. Kim was subsequently slammed for “sexualizing” her daughter.

“It’s one thing to photoshop your grown a** self… but this is disturbing; what an unhealthy sick mind this woman possesses [sic],” said a commenter.

Other commenters went on to say they believed the child was also wearing hair extensions.

People reported Kim denied allegations she altered pictures of her children.

“People are f***ing SICK!!.. No photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children!” the reality star tweeted in October 2018.

To see more of Kim and her family, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Don’t be Tardy on Bravo.