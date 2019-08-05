Justin ‘Bobby’ Brescia Unites With Lindsey Pelas On ‘The Hills’ After Falling-Out With Audrina Patridge

Lindsey Pelas will make her 'Hills' debut tonight.

Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Audrina Patridge decided not to be friends on last week’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, and tonight, Brescia will be seen debuting a relationship with model Lindsey Pelas.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s episode of the MTV reality show available via YouTube, Brescia and Pelas are seen arriving at a party with their co-stars, who are completely shocked by the fact that Brescia could be moving on from his potential reconciliation with Patridge.

While fans will have to wait and see what Brescia has to say about the exact nature of his relationship with Pelas, his co-stars appear to be completely caught off-guard. At one point in the sneak peek, Patridge is seen telling the cameras she has “no words.”

As fans will recall, Brescia and Patridge sat down with one another during last week’s show to address what was going on between them after several weeks of drama with Stephanie Pratt, who Brescia had grown suspiciously close to.

Although Brescia and Pelas haven’t shared any recent photos of one another on their Instagram pages, they have been spotted at a couple of events this year. In January, the alleged couple was seen posing alongside one another on the red carpet at the Spotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles. Months later, they were listed as the co-headliners of the LA Vibes party at Cowboys Dance Hall in Alberta, Canada.

Back in June, around the time of the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brescia opened up about his up-and-down relationship with Patridge during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He said that because the two of them have known one another for so long and been through so much, there will “always be some kind of spark” between them.

“We’re in and out. I just came back from a 10-year tour of the world. She had her little things with her other family,” he explained. “So, we’re kind of just getting reconnected and kind of getting to [know] each other a little bit more again. We were kids when we were hanging out, so now we’re a little bit more adults. So I guess you’re going to see that.”

As fans well know, Patridge got married after the first installment of The Hills came to an end and later endured a messy split from now-ex-husband Corey Bohan.

To see more of Brescia, Pelas, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings at 10 p.m. on MTV.