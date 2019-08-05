Kendall Jenner Shows Some Major Skin In Barely-There Dress

Kendall Jenner showed off her supermodel body yet again as she grabbed lunch with her friends in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was photographed by the paparazzi as she hit the town to join her friends for a meal while wearing a very skimpy dress.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her long, lean legs, toned arms, and cleavage in a skintight minidress.

The tiny ensemble was black and brown and boasted spaghetti straps. Jenner stunned in the photos as she put all of her curves on full display.

Kendall had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight, sleek strands that fell behind her back. She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Jenner accessorized the tiny little dress with a gold chain around her neck, a white purse slung over her shoulder, white sneakers on her feet, and a pair of oversized, dark sunglasses on her face to shield her eyes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner has been busy living her best life since splitting with her boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons, earlier this year.

“Ben was swept off his feet by Kendall and everything was great to begin with, but as time went by distance got in the way of their relationship. Kendall’s traveling the world with her modeling career and wants to have fun,” an insider told Life & Style.

Loading...

In addition, she’s not in any hurry to settle down and have children, although she is the only one of her siblings who isn’t a parent.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” an insider told the outlet.

Kendall has revealed how much she loves being an aunt to Kim Kardashian’s four kids, Kourtney’s three children, as well as Kylie, Khloe, and Rob’s kids. However, she claims she’s not ready to be a mother to her own child just yet.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following the model on her social media accounts.