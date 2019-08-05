Jeffrey Epstein Is Reportedly Selling His Creepy Helicopter Designed For Cuddling

Convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has a fancy helicopter — the 2008 Sikorsky S-76 — that he’s reportedly putting on the market. Epstein is asking for $3 million for the vehicle, which he allegedly used to shuttle young women to his private parties. Fittingly, Page Six reports that the helicopter comes equipped with “four-person divans” that face each other to allow passengers to cuddle on-board their flight.

A used 2008 Sikorsky S-76 can reportedly fetch between $5 to $6 million, but Epstein is looking for a discount to gain liquid assets to post bail. In addition, the vehicle bears Epstein’s initials on the tail in the form of the vanity number vanity number 722JE, which most definitely makes it harder to sell given the accusations against the financier.

Epstein has plenty of other creepy toys. Per The Inquisitr, his Upper East Side home in New York City was described as by The Cut as “the stuff of nightmares.” After walking through its 15-foot-high door, visitors face a massive layout with 40 rooms across seven floors. The home reportedly contained a creepy self-portrait, body parts as decorations, and a life-size female doll hanging from a chandelier. Epstein also put a chessboard at the bottom of the staircase that contained figures modeled after his staffers that are “dressed suggestively.”

Jeffrey Epstein is seeking $3 million for his 2008 Sikorsky S-76 helicopter which "is outfitted with two 'four-person divans' that face each other rather than individual seats, so passengers can cuddle up." https://t.co/SFcUhjv0IT — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) August 4, 2019

In Epstein’s study room are portraits of people like Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Woody Allen, and Bill Clinton, as well as a mural of “a photorealistic prison scene” that portrays “barbed wire, corrections officers and a guard station, with Mr. Epstein portrayed in the middle.”

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Spectator USA reports that a source claims Epstein has compromising photos of Donald Trump with women. The source was allegedly approached by Epstein back in 2016 during Trump’s presidential run. Although the validity of the source’s claims is still not clear, they suggest that the pictures were likely taken in 2003 or 2004 and show Trump with many of the same girls Epstein was arrested for. However, it’s unclear if the girls in the photos were underage.

“They’re vaguely suggestive, but not overtly sexual. I think maybe in one picture a girl was sitting on his lap.”

“There’s a picture in which he has a stain on the front of his pants, a potentially embarrassing stain, and the girls are pointing at it and laughing,” the source continued. “That’s what I remember. There were maybe a dozen of these pictures.'”