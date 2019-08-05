Kourtney Kardashian Shares Mass Shooting Pain In Heart-Wrenching Instagram Pic

Kourtney Kardashian has shared her pain over the recent wave of mass shootings that has swept the U.S. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has mostly been taking to her social media to share updates from her current European vacation, but it looks like this American’s heart is bleeding just like everyone else’s. Media outlets are still bursting at the seams with updates on the two shooting sprees that left many dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Instagram stories. She posted what appeared to be an image that’s been floating around Instagram since the shootings: the photo originally posted by Keith Edward’s Instagram handle – the account has just over 5,000 followers – was then shared by stylist Karla Welch. Her Instagram shows the image, although Keith’s may have been shared via the platform’s stories.

The photo was a simple one. It featured a list of countries identified by their national flags. Alongside each flag was a figure for the respective country’s number of mass shootings in 2019. Figures largely sat at zero for countries such as Italy, Sweden, and the U.K. They rose to between one and three for other countries, but the point of the image was clear. Right at the bottom, with 249, was the United States.

Karla’s Instagram post received a like from Kourtney. Perhaps it was the impetus for the 40-year-old’s Instagram story. Admittedly, the disparity between the low figures from other countries and the high death toll for the U.S. is somewhat heart-wrenching.

Celebrities have been speaking out about the shootings on social media. As Refinery29 reports, famous faces who’ve taken to the digital space to share their sadness include actress Reese Witherspoon, singer Nick Jonas, and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

Loading...

Kourtney herself may not be massively involved in justice, but another member of her family is. Younger sister Kim Kardashian has become a high-profile figure in the world of criminal reform. Last year, Kim was heavily involved in the release of formerly incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson. This year, the 38-year-old has made headlines for a high-profile trip to Washington, D.C. Kim delivered a speech alongside President Donald Trump, where she backed the First Step Act and announced a ride-share scheme that would help ex-cons find jobs after their prison release. Kim also appears to be working to aid the release of other currently incarcerated inmates.

Kourtney may not have voiced her pain via a full-blown update, but fans would likely agree that the Poosh CEO’s Instagram story today showed her sadness.