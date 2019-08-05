Romee Strijd’s Bikini Photo For ‘Maxim’ Worries Instagram Users

Maxim magazine took to its verified Instagram page on Sunday to share a snapshot of Dutch supermodel Romee Strijd, in which the Victoria’s Secret bombshell is featured in a skimpy bikini. However, the reaction in the post’s comments section was probably not what was expected as users of the popular social media app readily shared their concern over her appearance, arguing that the 24-year-old look emaciated in the picture.

The photo shows Strijd wearing a two-piece swimsuit that consists of a small triangle top that ties up behind her neck, leaving her cleavage on display. She teamed the top with a matching string bottom that ties on the sides, sitting low on her frame in a way that leaves all of her stomach exposed. The model is seen up in the air after jumping from the edge and before falling into a swimming pool. Her arms are stretched up in a pose that showcases her bony torso, particularly her ribcage.

“Damn girl, eat something. You look like you’d faint trying to walk to the bathroom,” the top comment on the post reads.

“She smiles but doesn’t look like happy,” the second comment states, followed by a series of emoji that depict different food items.

“Seriously she should eat properly, looks like eating disorder case,” a third user chimed in.

Most of the comments in the post are along this line of thought, but the picture nonetheless garnered nearly 2,500 likes. While the users’ comments might be valid, it is important to point out that Strijd posed for Maxim back in mid-2016, as she was the cover girl for the magazine’s October issue that year. This means that Strijd might look different today, as she was only 21 at the time of her photo shoot for Maxim.

As her accompanying interview states, Strijd was only 13 when she was first discovered as she walked the streets of Amsterdam with her mother. However, she turned down the offer at the time because she felt nervous and unprepared.

But the seed had been planted in her mind. She began to pay attention to the modeling industry, watching reality shows and Victoria’s Secret fashion specials on her laptop, the report further pointed out. Two years after the initial offer, she felt ready for the challenge. At 15, Strijd called the modeling agency back, and she was signed on the spot, right then and there. Her career quickly took off, with her quickly booking jobs with Burberry, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. In 2015, she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel.