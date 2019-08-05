Karrueche Tran Flaunts Insane Bikini Body While Going For A Dip In The Pool

Karrueche Tran is currently enjoying an idyllic vacation in Hawaii with her beau, Victor Cruz, which means she has basically been parading her bikini body in a series of skimpy bikinis all along.

The 31-year-old was most recently spotted donning a barely-there red bikini as she went for a dip in the pool at her hotel on Sunday. According to The Daily Mail, Karrueche showed off her insanely fit figure in the two-piece, as well as her glowing tan. She had her long brunette locks up in a bun, and appeared to be enjoying her pool session despite carefully dipping her foot in the water to make sure the temperature was just right.

While sunbathing on a lounge chair by the pool, she was joined by Cruz, who flaunted his equally-fit body as they both basked in the warm Honolulu sun. The ESPN analyst was shirtless and rocked only a pair of black swimming shorts as he looked lovingly into his girlfriend’s eyes. The duo chatted and laughed, clearly having a great time during their romantic escapade. At one point, she even placed her hand on his chin and smiled broadly at him, seemingly amused by something Cruz said.

Luckily for her fans, the Claws actress was seen sporting yet another stylish bikini — this time a purple, pink, and yellow one with the word “Super” written across both the top and the bottoms. She had her brunette hair up in a ponytail, and accessorized the look with some gold necklaces, plenty of rings across her fingers, and a white tote bag. She wore white pool sandals, and carried a delicious-looking orange beverage in her hand.

The beauty, who was known as Chris Brown’s girlfriend for a good while, has also been sharing her vacay updates with her Instagram followers. Karrueche boasts a near nine million following on the social media platform, and she usually makes sure to let her fans know what she is up to. She posted a couple of pics from her Hawaiian break, including one in a red Coca-Cola bikini next to a palm tree, but that’s not the only tropical destination she has been to recently.

Just over a week ago, she was in the Caribbean with her pals. She shared a few snaps and videos from the exclusive island of Turks and Caicos, including a racy mirror selfie in which she is seen rocking a tiny pink bikini while posing in a luxurious-looking house.