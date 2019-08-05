Kim Kardashian Trashed For Wearing Nothing But A Baggy T-Shirt

Kim Kardashian was spotted looking casual and comfortable during a shopping trip in Malibu on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi over the weekend as she stepped out to run some errands.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a very large t-shirt and little else. Kim’s oversize shirt was the focal point of her ensemble, and the top flaunted her long, lean legs. However, she also carried a $35,000 Dior metal saddlebag across her body.

Kim had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun. She added hair clips to keep her bangs in place and opted to wear large, dark sunglasses to shield her eyes.

The mother-of-four also sported a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip for her outing. Kim accessorized her look with a pair of white sneakers as she carried her phone and a white shopping bag in her hand.

While Kardashian seems to pride herself on her fashion, the look didn’t go over well with many fans, who left comments revealing their thoughts on the outfit.

“A teenager can carry off this look. Kim you can’t!” said one reader.

“She looks ridiculous dressed that way. She’s nearly 40!” another agreed.

“She has all this money and can’t dress herself to save her life,” a third comment read.

“Does she know how ridiculous she looks?” asked yet another fashion critic.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim has been trying out this look a few times over the summer, even taking to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a black oversize t-shirt and sneakers as she relaxed in her backyard near her outdoor bar.

However, Kardashian is not known for covering up her curves. In fact, she usually flaunts her famous figure on social media and those times when she’s out on the town.

Kim’s fans love her racy bikini photos, as well as pictures of her rocking skimpy little dresses and low-cut tops. It seems that after her recent body transformation, she’s not afraid to wear any kind of style.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” Kardashian told People last year.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following the reality star on her television show and her Instagram.