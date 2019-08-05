Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Liam’s Emotional Reunion With Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 6 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have an emotional reunion with the daughter they thought had died. The two will see “Phoebe” with new eyes and realize that the truth has been in front of them the entire time, per She Knows Soaps.

If it wasn’t for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) who insisted that he heard his father say that Phoebe and Beth were the same person, Liam may have never put the pieces of the puzzle together. Although he was hot on Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) trail, he may not have realized that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted daughter and his biological daughter were the same person.

When he confronted Flo, she tearfully admitted everything. She also told him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had been blackmailing her and that she feared for her life. When Liam deduced that Thomas and Hope were at Forrester Creations, he rushed over to tell his former wife the truth. He arrived just in time and stunned Hope with the news that Beth did not die during childbirth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas and Liam will face off and things will get physical. Thomas will drag Hope up to the helipad on the building’s rooftop. However, he will flee when he realizes that Hope won’t leave with him. He needs to leave Los Angeles in a hurry before his crimes catch up with him.

As the realization sinks in that Beth is alive, Hope will share a euphoric moment with Liam. They will revel in the knowledge that their time for grieving is over. Of course, they will make their way to the cliff house to see the infant.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Hope and Liam will reunite with Phoebe. They will finally have the family that they always wanted and tears will flow as they hold their baby girl in their arms. Hope and Liam may even realize that their family was ripped apart for no other reason than people’s greed and fear of getting caught. Although Hope may swear to never let go of Beth again, Steffy is still unaware that Phoebe is actually Beth.

Loading...

Tune in to see the tear-jerker episode of The Bold and the Beautiful which airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.