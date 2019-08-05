El Paso Manifesto Suggests Patrick Crusius Was Partly Motivated By Climate Change, Overpopulation, Automation

The mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, carried out by alleged gunman Patrick Crusius has caused ripples across the United States as politicians attack Donald Trump for stoking hatred against immigrants. His manifesto suggests that his crime was motivated by the president’s rhetoric on immigration. Others point to it as another example of the disturbing effect of the availability of assault weapons, a byproduct of deeper mental health problems, or a combination of both.

Although the racial undertones of Crusius’ manifesto have received the most attention, Heavy reports that Crusius expresses other views that suggest his attack was at least partly motivated by other factors outside of race, including the increasing evidence that the planet is being destroyed by climate change, the overpopulation of the planet, and job losses due to automation.

“Everything I have seen and heard in my short life has led me to believe that the average American isn’t willing to change their lifestyle, even if the changes only cause a slight inconvenience,” Crusius wrote of climate change. “The government is unwilling to tackle these issues beyond empty promises since they are owned by corporations.”

Crusius continued to discuss one possible way to control the number of people in the country, population control, which could stop the draining of natural resources.

“I just want to say that I love the people of this country, but g*d d*** most of y’all are just too stubborn to change your lifestyle,” he said before adding that the most logical action to take is decreasing the number of people living in the United States to cut consumption.

“If we can get rid of enough people, then our way of life can become more sustainable.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that Crusius also cited automation as one of the biggest issues that humans are currently facing and suggests that as people lose their jobs, civil unrest will increase.

But per The Inquisitr, the main thread running through the manifesto was Crusius’ belief that immigrants are taking the jobs of native-born Americans and causing students to take low-paying jobs, which The Inquisitr previously reported isn’t necessarily true.

Elsewhere in the manifesto, Crusius describes a Hispanic invasion of Texas. He suggests that his attack was a defense of the United States by “ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Crusius is in police custody, which he said in the manifesto is an outcome that is worse than being killed during his planned attack.