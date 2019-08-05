Twin Model Mathilde Tantot Drinks Wine Completely Naked In Bed, Sparking Thousands Of Comments On Instagram

Mathilde Tantot’s most recent Instagram post is making her fans sweat.

As those who follow the model on social media know, the stunner is twins with another social media star — Pauline Tantot. The girls are known for posting racy photos on their social media feed, posing in bikinis, lingerie, and even naked. The French beauty already has 3.2 million followers on Instagram alone, and with each and every image share, she earns rave reviews from her loyal followers.

In the stunning new series of photos, Mathilde leaves virtually nothing to the imagination while posing in bed. The first photo in the series shows the beauty posing in profile, wearing her blonde-dyed locks down and straight with just her lips visible in the shot. She covers her chest with one arm, holding up a glass of rose in the other and flaunting her killer abs and thighs. In the second image in the series, the beauty shows her face, donning a little hint of makeup with eyeliner and mascara. She accessorizes the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a red headband in her hair.

In the third, sexy image Tantot gives fans another glimpse of her killer figure, this time covering her chest with a full glass of rose. Like the first photo, the model’s lips are only visible in the shot, and she looks nothing short of amazing. In the next few photos in the series, Mathilde strikes a few different poses, but she’s totally naked still in each and every one. The series of sultry shots ends with three peaches laying in bed against a white sheet.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Tantot a ton of attention with over 370,000 likes in addition to 2,200 comments. Some followers simply chimed in on the image with various emoji while countless others gushed over her amazing figure.

“You give me so much motivation to be myself and not care what everyone thinks, to live life how I’ve always wanted,” one follower commented on the image.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” another raved with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“You’re an angel baby,” one more wrote.

View this post on Instagram Breathe A post shared by Mathilde (@mathildtantot) on Jul 13, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

In addition to just being a superstar on social media, Mathilde is also the proud owner of Khassani Swim along with her sister, Pauline. According to the page, the company is a family affair and was named after their paternal grandfather, who was of Iranian origin. Their father also serves as one of the creators of the line.

“The first designs of swimsuits were born, indented and minimalist lines always in elegance and with a single goal: to sublimate the woman’s body, to make every woman feel pretty and confident in a swimsuit,” the website reads. “A touch of feminism has always animated the two sisters and this value is really anchored within the whole Khassani Swimwear team nowadays.”

It definitely seems as though the twins have a great thing going for them.