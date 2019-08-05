Wendy Williams Reportedly Taking Her Cheating Husband Back As Business Manager

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have reportedly had a heart-to-heart, and the 55-year-old TV host is willing to take him back – but only as her business manager. According to the Daily Mail, the couple had several face-to-face meetings where they agreed to maintain their business relationship, including their publishing house, production company, and charitable foundation.

Williams ditched the 47-year-old Hunter earlier this year in April after finding out that he was having an affair with Sharina Hudson, a 33-year-old massage therapist. But the two are finding a way to keep their business and personal lives separate.

A source told the news outlet that the two have spent a better part of their 22-year marriage building a successful business. While the divorce is still going through, the couple doesn’t want to put that business in jeopardy.

“Wendy and Kevin’s marriage might be over, but they still have love for one another, and she realizes that when it comes to business they had a great partnership, there was definitely magic there,” the source said.

At first, it looked as though the couple was poised to call it quits in all aspects of their relationship – business and personal. But these days, the mogul has realized that it is better for her career and for the couple’s family if Hunter sticks around. The source revealed that Hunter often helped to keep things running smoothly.

“Since he left the business, there’s been a lot of infighting and back-biting behind the scenes, that’s the kind of stuff Kevin kept a handle on,” the source said.

That doesn’t mean that everything is smoothed over, of course, but the couple wants to make things easy as they peel their lives apart from one another.

Loading...

“Of course Wendy was furious with Kevin over his affair, she felt he had publicly humiliated her, and she wanted to come out fighting, but she’s since softened her view of him and wants an amicable divorce,” the insider revealed.

Things aren’t resolved yet, however. Hunter is reportedly still worried that even if the couple comes to an agreement, Williams may decide to fire him down the line, particularly since their divorce is still ongoing.

To make the deal happen, the source says that Williams will resign as an officer of their foundation but would still be involved in the events that the business supports. For now, the details aren’t solidified, but the couple is working together to make sure things work out for the best for both of them.