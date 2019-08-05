Shannen Doherty Says ‘90210’ Revival Is ‘Surreal’ Without Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty revealed that working on the revival of BH 90210 was “surreal” without the participation of late actor Luke Perry, with whom the actress had a close relationship with. She spoke to Good Morning America where she discussed her return to the character of Brenda Walsh and missing Perry.

“I just felt like we created so much together on 90210, our characters and our relationship, that love between the two of us…it felt like the right thing to go back and do a show that I know meant so much to him,” Shannen said on the ABC morning news series.

“It was surreal, all of us together again and sort of realizing that you’re missing a key component, you’re missing some heart. Luke was all heart and all humility and beauty and grace and humor and just grounding, earthy human being. So, he was missed sorely for sure.”

Perry died earlier this year from a stroke. He was 52-years-old.

The love story of Shannen and Luke’s characters, Brenda and Dylan, was a cornerstone to the series, even after Shannen departed 90210 after rumors of strife with her fellow castmates Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Perry, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Brian Austin Green.

Jason noted in his memoir, as mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter, that his relationship with his on-screen sibling was not always rosy.

“She really and truly did not give a s**t,” said the actor in his book, stating that Shannen’s attitude at the time was difficult for the actors on the show.

The two have since pushed past their early days of stardom and strife, and the actor was there for his former castmate when she fought a battle against breast cancer, lending his support and calling her “brave” and a “fighter” to Entertainment Tonight.

Shannen believes that the resurgence in nostalgia television, including the limited run of BH 90210, gives television viewers a chance to remember the good times in their lives in comparison to perhaps whatever personal issues they are experiencing at the moment. As many of the show’s original fans are now adults with families of their own, watching a reboot series such as BH 90210 t is a way to relive the happiest moments of your teen years.

Shannen will also appear on the CW series Riverdale in a guest-starring role on the latest season of the series, where Perry portrayed Fred Andrews. The actress revealed that Luke wanted her to join the series, and although they did not get to work on-screen together before his untimely death, she felt honored to be paying tribute to both the character and the actor with this special appearance.

BH 90210 debuts Wednesday, August 7 on Fox.