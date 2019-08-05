Ana Cheri Rocks Safari Look With Busty Display & Her Fans Love It

Ana Cheri excited her followers with a photo on Monday in which she wore a safari ensemble that highlighted her voluptuous chest.

In the Instagram snap, Cheri stood outside near a row of bamboo. She wore a white bandeau top that accentuated her ample chest and toned abs. She teamed the top with a pair of safari pants that featured a gathered capri cut. On her feet, she wore Chanel sneakers. The fitness model also donned a matching jacket that fell loosely around her arms. Cheri wore a full face of makeup with natural tones, and her long brunette hair hung down over her shoulders. With one hand playing in her hair, Cheri gave the camera a coy look.

The look was more casual than Cheri’s typical posts, but that doesn’t mean it was not as sexy as some of her more revealing snaps. The stunner looked gorgeous, suggesting that she looks fantastic in just about everything she wears.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri wished her fans a happy Monday. Many followers were quick to wish the model a good day as well, and some could not help but comment on how much they liked the photo. The pic was well-received, with more than 30,000 likes and over 300 comments within 40 minutes of going live.

“Hotter then hell anacheri,” wrote one follower.

“Aww lawdddddddddd,” quipped another.

“Thanks to you now my Monday is awesome,” joked another fan.

“Outfit looks good on you,” one follower said.

“You jus make everything look better!!” wrote another.

“Outfit on point! Damn,” said one fan.

“Looking lovely in this outfit Ana,” wrote another.

Cheri recently celebrated an anniversary with her husband, Ben Moreland. The two have been together for 13 years and have been married for seven. Moreland is a personal trainer, and he runs the Be More Athletics gym along with Cheri. It seems the two share a passion for fitness, and fans know that the fitness model often posts health tips online. Cheri also shares workout routines to help inspire others who are looking to get fit.

Cheri also runs Cheri Fit, an apparel company that caters to men and women. The site offers workout tops and bottoms, hats, and T-shirts. In fact, she said her safari outfit was available from her website. She also sells an eight-week booty-building program and a 12-week weight loss program.

Fans wanting to keep up with Cheri can follow her Instagram account.