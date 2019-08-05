Georgia Fowler Flaunts Pert Derriere In Sultry Polaroid Snap

Georgia Fowler has been wearing swimsuits on repeat as of late, and she showed off another barely-there look on Instagram that sent her fans into a frenzy.

On Monday, August 5, the Victoria’s Secret model added yet another sultry shot to her page, and it’s getting noticed for more reasons than one. The post featured a black-and-white Polaroid snap of the beauty enjoying yet another day out on a large, luxurious boat where — judging by her other recent social media posts — she seemed to have spent the better part of her weekend.

The picture within a picture brought some serious heat to Instagram as it caught the 27-year-old leaving little to the imagination in a seriously sexy one-piece, which did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The ensemble only had one thick shoulder strap, leaving most of the babe’s decolletage completely bare and flaunting an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its low, bandeau-style design. Meanwhile, the clingy nature of the fabric created the perfect outline of her flat midsection and slender frame, but it was Georgia’s lower half that really captivated the attention of her 956,000 followers. Her swimwear provided for a scandalous display thanks to its dangerously high-cut and cheeky style, which left her pert derriere completely exposed, but her fans certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW look.

The model reached one arm up above her head to shade herself from the sun as she stared down the camera with a sensual look. Her short brunette hair was worn down to perfectly frame her face, which was left makeup free to show off her stunning natural beauty and striking features.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Georgia’s latest skin-baring upload with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up nearly 9,000 likes after just four hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are goals,” one person wrote, while another commented that she was “really beautiful.”

Others weighed in on whether or not a Polaroid photo needed to be shook, which Georgia inquired about in the caption of her post.

This is only the latest sexy display that the lingerie model has put on social media this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell stunned her fans again yesterday by rocking a chic, black-belted bikini as she enjoyed another day out on the water, bringing some serious heat to Instagram with her eye-popping look.