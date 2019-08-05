Kourtney Kardashian Spills Out Of Tiny Swimsuit In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Kourtney Kardashian is clearly living her best life in Italy — so much so, that she has even forgotten how to speak English!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been enjoying a lavish family vacation in Europe the past few weeks, where she hasn’t been doing much more than going for dips in the ocean and working on her tan. On Monday, she shared an update from her summer escapade with her Instagram followers, but the sexy swimsuit photo ended up garnering more attention for its caption.

Kourt wrote in her caption, “We dived to see the statue of Il Cristo degli Abissi underwater,” but was swiftly corrected by many of her whopping 80.6 million followers. They appeared to be poking fun at her for not knowing how to conjugate the past tense of the verb “dive,” with plenty of online users commenting things such as, “Ummmm, it’s dove” and “dove not dived. lol.”

However, many also came to her defense, criticizing people online for jumping at the first opportunity to slam the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sister.

“All of the people typing dove remind me of those people who are annoyingly loud at the store on purpose and ALWAYS have to be right about everything,” one person said.

Someone else chimed in, “Who the eff cares if it’s dived or dove? All of y’all complaining here can’t even afford to dive to see the statue anyway so carry on with your lives.”

Loading...

Regardless of all the grammatical reviews, it seems like her fans still enjoyed the new snap, which racked up almost half a million likes in just over an hour. Indeed, there isn’t much to dislike, considering the 40-year-old is seen posing on a boat in a very skimpy black swimsuit, which highlighted her hourglass figure and curvy assets.

The ensemble not only featured quite a deep neckline but also cinched at the waist with a black strap that enhanced her slim waist even further. Kourtney looked gorgeous in the revealing bathing suit, which she paired with some square-shaped black sunglasses, as she dried off under the hot Italian sun. Next to her was her cute 4-year-old son, Reign, who appeared to be hopping back on the boat after going for a swim.

The statue mentioned by the Poosh founder is located in the Mediterranean Sea, just off the coast of San Fruttuoso (near Portofino, where she has been spending the past few days). She is currently vacationing with her three children, Reign, 9-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Penelope, as well as some friends, including businessman Simon Huck and his partner.