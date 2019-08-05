‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Shares Photo Of Ryan Edwards: ‘High AF?’

Kailyn Lowry may have spent the weekend celebrating son Lux’s second birthday, but the Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t abandoned her MTV co-stars over on her social media. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram stories earlier today with mentions of Teen Mom OG face Ryan Edwards – her photo also included Ryan’s wife Mackenzie Standifer.

Kailyn’s image appeared directly related to the high-profile substance abuse battles that Ryan has made headlines for. Fans familiar with Teen Mom OG will know that the 31-year-old ex and baby daddy to Maci Bookout has a long history with addiction.

Kailyn’s photo showed Ryan posing and smiling with Mackenzie. Both husband and wife had been shot up-close in what appeared to be a possible selfie. Mackenzie was smiling from behind a pair of shades, while Ryan faced the camera with a direct stare.

“#BREAKING NEWS,” appeared at the top of Kailyn’s image.

Ryan’s name was also written at the bottom of the photo with a question asking if he was “high AF?”

Fans were then encouraged to swipe up, finding themselves redirected to The Hollywood Gossip, where a collated set of photos seemed out to suggest that this father is using again. The article mentioned Ryan’s January arrest following a failed bar tab payment.

Fans will have likely recognized the photo. Mackenzie herself shared it to her Instagram back in July of last year.

Ryan’s addiction appears to have gripped Teen Mom OG viewers. Fans recently watched Ryan’s jail release, with Maci Bookout voicing her worries over the couple’s shared son Bentley reconnecting with his father. Ryan himself has been vocal about his battles, which include heroin addiction. As People reports, Ryan has taken to his social media with words centering around the matter.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know,” he wrote to his followers.

Ryan did, however, voice positive words for what he hopes to be better days.

“I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future,” he added.

Mackenzie is currently pregnant with Ryan’s baby. The couple tied the knot in 2017, with their first child Jagger arriving in October of last year. Fans were alerted to Mackenzie’s second pregnancy just recently, with an announced January 2020 due date.

It looks like Kailyn was out to get fans talking about Ryan’s troubles today.