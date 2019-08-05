Victoria Beckham Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs, Long Legs During Boxing Workout

Fashion mogul and entertainer Victoria Beckham showed off her rock-hard abs and long legs during a killer boxing workout posted to Instagram. The mom of four featured her enviable figure on the social media site by delivering a one-two punch to those who regularly criticize her gorgeous physique as being too thin.

The mother of four children — Romeo, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper — works out regularly as a way to not only keep her enviable figure but as a pathway to better health and to combat the stresses of her life. As well as tending to her family, Beckham also helms her own fashion line.

She showed off her stunning figure-sporting workout gear from her own line, Reebok X Victoria Beckham, and gave photo credits to her soccer legend husband, David Beckham, who took the action pic. The line combines what they call “streetwear aesthetics” with athletic wear. The official site also states the line is “inspired by dance and running, and balanced with contemporary pieces that embody London youth culture.”

Victoria also participated in an Instagram Q&A session on Instagram Live where she revealed several new and quite personal tidbits about herself, reported The Daily Mail.

Speaking with fans in the question and answer session, Victoria revealed that she had gotten her ear pierced three times this summer. She had her upper ear done, the top front of the same ear and the cartilage pierced. She also revealed her favorite skincare product is a body cream called Augustinas Bader, which is made with ultra-hydrating coconut oil.

In January 2019, Victoria shared her workout routine with Hello! Magazine.

She revealed that she partakes in a “very, very disciplined” diet and fitness routine, working out every morning for two hours, using that time to catch up on television or the news. She begins her workout with a four-mile run on the treadmill, reported the publication. She then segues into a session with a personal trainer where she does 30 minutes of work on her legs, arms and abs.

She said to Hello! Magazine that she loves working out and calls the intense exercise routine “a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it. It gets me ready for the day.”

“It clears my mind. It’s also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I’m not on the phone, I’m not with the children, I’m not with David; I can literally just be left alone,” she continued of the time spent by herself.

Following her workout, Victoria revealed she then eats her first meal of the day, which could be a green smoothie, homemade cereal or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon, reported the news outlet.

The singer, who was once part of the iconic Spice Girls singing group, did not join her former pals on their reunion tour this spring and summer.