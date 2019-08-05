Denise Richards’ Husband Threatened To Sue Lisa Vanderpump’s Business Partner John Sessa Of Vanderpump Dogs

Lisa Vanderpump shared a text message Aaron Phypers sent to John Sessa.

Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, reached out to John Sessa after seeing that the Vanderpump Dogs employee had revealed that the organization saved several animals from the Woolsey Fires of Los Angeles on Twitter.

After Sessa told his fans and followers that he and Vanderpump Dogs had saved eight of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s animals at the end of last year, he received a stern warning from Phypers via text, which Lisa Vanderpump shared on her own Twitter page.

In the message, Phypers brought up the issue of defamation of character and demanded Sessa remove any of his Twitter posts or any other social media posts that included negative messages about his wife. He then said that if the posts weren’t removed from Sessa’s pages immediately, he and Richards would seek “full legal action” against him and anyone else involved.

While Sessa hasn’t responded to the threats publicly, Vanderpump offered her response to Phypers’ legal threats on Twitter in the caption of her photo of his text message.

“Wow, no good deed goes unpunished huh?” she said. “John literally stated the truth about a nice act of our foundation, and this is your response? No defamation whatsoever, just the truth. Have a blessed day.”

Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year after previously being seen in a cameo appearance on the show. In July, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about Richards’ future on the show.

“Denise had a lot of fun doing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and sharing her life with fans of the show,” the insider told the magazine. “She hasn’t been formally asked to return for another season. Those talks haven’t happened with any of the ladies.”

Loading...

According to the report, Richards “would absolutely” love to return to the show for Season 10, and when it comes to her fanbase, the source added that the actress appeared to be a hit with many viewers of the Bravo TV reality series.

During the reunion special for Season 9, Richards was caught in the midst of drama with Camille Grammer, who seemingly took aim at her divorce from Charlie Sheen and suggested she didn’t have much of a right to be upset about the Woolsey Fires of Los Angeles because she didn’t actually own her Malibu home.

Production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to begin sometime in the coming months.