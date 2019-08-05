Joe Biden Confuses Locations Of El Paso & Dayton Mass Shootings During Campaign Event

The former vice president later corrected himself after misidentifying locations where deadly mass shootings occurred over the weekend.

As the nation mourns the loss of 29 lives following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden seemingly confused the location of the events during a campaign fundraiser.

Biden identified the shootings, which occurred in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio on Saturday and Sunday respectively, as occurring in Houston and Michigan, per a Monday report from The Hill.

Biden later corrected himself in his remarks, which took place at a fundraiser for his campaign near San Diego, California, The Hill reported.

A 21-year-old white supremacist opened fire in an El Paso Walmart store Saturday morning, killing at least 20 and injuring 26 others. The shooter had traveled to El Paso to commit the mass murder in an apparent effort to stop a “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” according to an alleged manifesto the shooter published on 8chan before the shooting, per CNN.

According to CNN, the shooting took place just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in a town where 83 percent of residents are either Hispanic or Latino. The shooter, who surrendered to authorities following the massacre, traveled to El Paso from a suburb of Dallas, which is approximately a 10-hour drive.

At a fundraiser on Sunday, Joe Biden referred to mass shootings in “Houston today” and Michigan yesterday, @LAWinkley reports. The shootings were in Dayton and El Paso, respectively. pic.twitter.com/EvppvklkvZ — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 5, 2019

Less than 24 hours later, a shooter in Dayton, Ohio killed nine people in a popular historic district in the city overnight. Two of the victims killed by the 24-year-old shooter included his sister and a male companion she arrived with, per WCPO. The shooter, who police identified as Connor Stephen Betts, was killed by police just 30 seconds after he began shooting into the crowd, as the popular area was patrolled by law enforcement officers.

The shootings have reignited the conversation around gun control legislation in the United States, and some, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, have called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, to reconvene the Senate, which is currently in its August recess, per HuffPost.

Biden’s slip up comes when the 2020 candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination have been commenting on the shootings. Per CNN, many candidates have linked President Trump’s past comments about Mexican immigrants to the Texas shooter’s alleged manifesto. Former Texas. Rep. Beto O’Rourke said that he believed Trump to be a white nationalist, while South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said that he believed the president was, at best, supporting white nationalists.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California stopped short of calling the president a white nationalist, though she said the president’s rhetoric had “negative consequences,” per CNN.