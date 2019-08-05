Demi Rose Sizzles In Thong Swimsuit As She Enjoys A Coconut In New Instagram Snapshot

Demi Rose Mawby is enjoying the summer in great style in Bali, a place she seems to have soft spot for, as her Instagram fans will know. On Monday, the British bombshell sent temperatures soaring when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot in which she flaunts her famous derriere in a skimpy bathing suit that leaves little to the imagination.

To the delight of her fans, the photo shows the 24-year-old model posing on a beach at Finns Vip Beach Club on the famous Indonesian island — as the geotag she included with the post indicates — while she rocks a black one-piece swimsuit that features a thong-cut bottom that rises up to her low back, putting her curvy booty in full evidence. Because Demi Rose is posing with her back to the camera, she is putting her backside front and center. In addition, her swimsuit also boasts a lace bodice in black with a nude under layer that gives the bathing suit a sultry yet sophisticated vibe.

Completing her look, Demi Rose is wearing a pair of brown cat-eye shades that help protect her eyes while giving her outfit a vintage touch. In the snapshot, the model is holding a green coconut with Finns Vip Beach Club’s logo carved on its shell.

Demi Rose is standing in the shallow waters of the ocean with the sun setting in the background, which gives the sky gorgeous orange, pink, and purple hues. Demi Rose is wearing her brunette tresses pulled up into a tight, elegant top knot. She accessorized her look with large gold hoop earrings for a touch of sparkle. The model is looking at the horizon over her left shoulder with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Demi Rose shared with her almost 10 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 204,000 likes and over 1,100 comments in just a couple of hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the brunette bombshell flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the model, as they often do whenever she posts photos of herself.

“The sunset is beautiful as you baby,” one user raved.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji, as well as fire and hands raised.

“Beautiful princess,” a third user added.