Hilde Osland Celebrates National Underwear Day In Lacy Lingerie & Drives Her Fans Wild

It seems Hilde Osland did not want National Underwear Day to slip by unnoticed. On Monday, she celebrated the day with an update to her Instagram account with a series of photos in which she wore lacy red lingerie that showed off her fabulous figure, and her fans loved it.

In the photos, Osland was in a picturesque bungalow that was decorated with white lace and pale linen drapes. In the first snap, she leaned against a luxurious bed flashing her physique in the red number, which had a plunging neckline and high-cut legs. The racy ensemble showed plenty of cleavage as Osland posed with a white lace cover-up worn loosely around her elbows. The beauty wore a full face of makeup and her hair hung in loose waves over one shoulder. For an extra dash of femininity, she wore a yellow flower tucked behind one ear. She tilted her head and gave the camera a sexy smile. She accessorized the look with gold necklaces, a bracelet, and hoop earrings. The second snap was a close up of Osland leaning on the bed giving the camera an equally seductive smile.

In the third snap, the Norwegian beauty turned up the sex appeal by giving her followers a view of her perky backside in the thonged piece. Osland stood on the deck of the bungalow looking at the jungle outside. The snap, showing a good portion of the room, was as peaceful as it was sensual.

Osland said she wore the lingerie for National Underwear Day, and her fans loved the photos. Within an hour of going live, the post had racked up more than 11,000 likes and 200 comments.

“That jungle just got a little more beautiful,” wrote one follower.

“You can always make my day!!!” said another.

“Wish I was there,” joked one fan.

“Looks like a dream,” said another.

“Beyond mesmerizing,” wrote one follower.

“Beautiful in Bali!” wrote another.

“U r very hot can u please marry me,” joked one follower.

Judging from her Instagram page, Osland has spent the past few days in Bali and appears to be enjoying her time there. From motorcycle rides to beach fun, the beauty also seems to enjoy sharing snapshots from her adventures.

Osland also manages to look fantastic in her shots, regardless of what she is wearing. From jeans and tops to bikinis, the beauty knows how work the camera.

