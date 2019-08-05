Gigi Hadid Spotted On Date With ‘Bachelorette’ Hunk Tyler Cameron In NYC, Bachelor Nation Blows Up

Hannah Brown's runner up broke a million hearts when he was spotted with the supermodel at Soho House a few days after an overnight date with 'The Bachelorette' star.

Tyler Cameron’s chances of becoming the next Bachelor star just dropped dramatically. The Bachelorette hunk — who was recently rejected by Hannah Brown only to have her ask him to meet for a drink after her engagement with Jed Wyatt didn’t work out — was reportedly spotted on a date with supermodel Gigi Hadid over the weekend.

Us Weekly reports that Tyler C. was seen yesterday on a date with Hadid at Brooklyn’s ritzy Soho House one month after the two started following each other on Instagram. An eyewitness told The Blast that Tyler and Gigi looked “extremely happy” as they laughed and chatted in the bar area of the exclusive private social club. Another club member shared a photo of Gigi and Tyler at the members-only NYC club on Sunday just days after The Bachelorette runner up was photographed leaving Hannah’s L.A. pad the morning after their drink date.

An insider told E! News that Tyler and Hannah met up at her place for a drink on Thursday night, and that they stayed inside in lieu of going out to a bar.

“Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 P.M. and they stayed in. He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 A.M. She walked him out to his car, and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together.”

Although Tyler previously noted that he was not planning to jump back into a relationship with Hannah, many fans of the franchise were hoping to see them end up together. Others felt Tyler would be the perfect candidate to be ABC’s next leading man on The Bachelor.

While Tyler Cameron’s relationship status seems obvious — single and ready mingle — Gigi has been single for the last couple months after splitting up with singer Zayn Malik in January.

Now, Bachelor Nation is freaking out over the possibility of a Tyler-Gigi romance, as can be seen from the social media reaction below.

Hannah Brown may have been 'The Bachelorette' … but Gigi Hadid may end up with the top prize.https://t.co/biHk46STqN — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) August 5, 2019

Tyler C from The Bachelorette is “hanging out” with Gigi Hadid right now in NYC!!! And, yes, he literally just spent the night with Hannah in LA the other night. PLAYER! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 5, 2019

Tyler going on a date with Gigi Hadid is making him a lot less attractive to me. I liked him better when he didn’t engage in celebrity culture. Yuk — Bachelorette???? (@BacheloretteG) August 5, 2019

Tyler C is currently on a date with Gigi Hadid and not to be dramatic but I think it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me — meghan (@MeghanSunday) August 5, 2019

Actually disappointed bc I thought tyler and Hannah we’re gonna do this thang, but then Gigi Hadid has to come in and go on a date with him ???? — Madison Dickinson (@medickinson01) August 5, 2019

Reports that Tyler went on a date with Gigi days after his date with Hannah is proof that all guys are the WORST. #BachelorNation — Savannah (@Savannahgillies) August 5, 2019

If Tyler Cameron does hook up with Gigi Hadid, it would not be the first time a member of The Bachelor franchise found love with a celebrity. Former Bachelor star Bob Guiney actually married soap star Rebecca Budig after meeting her at an aftershow party. In addition, Bachelorette fan favorite Wells Adams recently got engaged to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, while Bachelor star Ben Higgins’ ex-fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, is engaged to country singer Chris Lane.

And fans of Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season already know that pop superstar Demi Lovato is majorly crushing on Hannah’s former suitor Mike Johnson.

So far, Hannah has not commented on Tyler Cameron’s alleged date with Gigi Hadid, but based on how her season panned out she might want to head over to Bachelor in Paradise.