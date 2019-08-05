‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Of The Year Jasmine Sanders Spreads Legs In Barely-There White Bikini

Jasmine Sanders’ latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Monday, August 5, the newly-crowned Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year took to her account on the social media platform to wow her millions of followers with a sizzling double Instagram update that — despite being shared in the wee hours of the morning — has gained considerable attention. The duo of photos caught Jasmine sitting on a plush cushion in a large, open window at the Amangiri Resort in Utah with a breathtaking scene of mountains and the blue sky behind her. The model was touting Fly Flight Mode’s Cloud Mister in her steamy post, though Jasmine’s 3.5 million followers appeared to be too captivated by her own jaw-dropping display to even take notice of the travel-sized product.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing as she basked underneath the warm sun by rocking nothing more than an itty-bitty white bikini that left very little to the imagination. The camera was positioned behind her as she sat on her knees with her legs spread wide while the sun warmed her bare skin, making her curvy booty the star of the show. Jasmine’s peachy derriere was left almost completely exposed in her minuscule thong bikini bottoms, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. Its waistband sat extremely high on her hips, accentuating her curves even more, as well as her flat torso and rock-hard abs.

Meanwhile, the model’s matching white top was nearly out of eyesight as she misted off, but her followers did not have to look far to get a glimpse of it. A post to Jasmine’s Instagram Story saw her posing in a large mirror to show off the tiny top, revealing its bralette-style that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage very much within eyesight.

Jasmine added a chic pair of white sunglasses to her barely-there look that brought just the right amount of sass and personality to her ensemble. She wore her signature blonde tresses down in wild curls that perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a simple face of makeup that made her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model began showering her latest upload with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up nearly 40,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her eye-popping look.

“Flawless,” one person wrote.

Another called Jasmine a “goddess.”

“You are such perfection,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the blonde bombshell has shown off her impressive figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner was recently featured on the cover of Hashtag Legend magazine rocking a skimpy set of lacy purple lingerie that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, sending temperatures soaring.