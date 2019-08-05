Carrie Underwood Flashes Killer Legs In Frayed Daisy Dukes

Carrie Underwood isn’t done wowing. The Cry Pretty singer has somewhat of a notorious status when it comes to her post-baby body. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 36-year-old’s killer pins were a headline-maker as she took to this year’s CMA Fest stage over the weekend.

It looks like Carrie and her sizzling legs are back. The blonde appeared on her Instagram account earlier today, although the group setting and charitable mentions couldn’t have been less-focused on the star’s body. Nonetheless, Carrie was knocking the cameras dead.

Carrie appeared with a crowd of children, with her caption mentioning them being a part of a “choir.” The American Idol winner was standing in the center of the photo in a summery and sporty outfit. Carrie’s sensational legs were on display via a tiny and frayed pair of Daisy Dukes in black, with hues from sneakers and a hoodie echoing them. The image sent Carrie’s fans a reminder of just how much muscle her legs harness, and likewise, just how tan her legs are. Carrie appeared fuss-free as usual, with her hair scraped back into a bun. She sent out a beautiful smile and similar positivity from her caption.

The update hasn’t gone unnoticed. It racked up over 33,000 likes within 12 hours of going live.

Carrie has proven a headline-maker for various reasons this year. January saw the star welcome her second son Jacob. Together with husband Mike Fisher, Carrie is now a parent to two boys. This family of four may be a happy one, but the build-up toward its current status has come tinged with sadness. Carrie suffered three miscarriages in the space of two years prior to welcoming Jacob.

Speaking to The Guardian about her ordeal, Carrie appeared to use touching and moving words.

“I think you feel silly being so attached to something that you knew about for this long. But I still feel it, you know. I mean it took me a while to be able to sing certain songs and be able to get through them without really going there. It doesn’t go away. Ever.”

Elsewhere, Carrie has made headlines for her high-profile stage appearances. Alongside traveling for her own music tour this year, Carrie has jetted off to the U.K., where she appeared at the country’s Glastonbury music festival. The star also told The Guardian how she feels while facing the crowds on stage.

“A lot of times I feel like I’m alone. I’m obviously aware of people being around me. But it’s like I’m in the song alone on stage. It is a good place. I like to be alone.”

Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.