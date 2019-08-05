Bebe Rexha Wows In Tight Dress & Thigh-High Boots: ‘These Curvy Thighs Are Gonna Be On Billboards Everywhere’

For Bebe Rexha’s latest Instagram upload, she has teamed up with fashion brand Bebe on a new campaign.

The “Last Hurrah” songstress announced that she is proud to reveal her new partnership with them and that her “curvy thighs” are going to be on billboards everywhere from September.

In the shot shared, Rexha is wearing a low-cut black dress. She is sitting down on a black seat, rocking incredible black-and-white striped thigh-high boots. While lying down, she has one hand on her hip with the other holding a black handbag. The blond beauty is owning her signature short hair and staring into the camera lens looking super fierce. The photo has the hashtag “LoveYourself” written on it, inspiring others to do so.

Within 40 minutes of sharing the post, it racked up over 45,000 likes, proving to be popular with her huge number of followers.

“THIS IS SO AMAZING,” one user wrote.

“I always thought it would be funny if you ever collabed with the brand ‘Bebe’ haha,” another shared.

“You’re so sexy virgo queen,” a third follower mentioned.

“So proud of you Bebe,” a fourth commented.

The “I’m A Mess” hitmaker has over 8.9 million followers on the app and uses her platform to spread body positivity a lot of the time and speaks up on important topics.

Yesterday, she shared a video on how to make a change against gun violence. Despite getting a mixed reaction in the comments section, her Instagram followers also applauded her speaking up on the situation.

Rexha’s rise to fame gradually built up after a number of EP releases.

In 2015, she released her debut EP, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, via Warner Bros. Two years later, she released All Your Fault: Pt.1 and All Your Fault: Pt. 2 under the same label and achieved a couple of hit singles — “I Got You” and “Meant To Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Her long-awaited debut album, Expectations, was released the following year and earned her two Grammy nominations this year for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant To Be,” which was also included on the album. The record peaked at No. 13 in the U.S., No. 16 in Canada, No. 19 in Australia, and No. 33 in the U.K.

Last month, she teamed up with British producer Jax Jones on the track “Harder.” The future hit has been streamed over 13.5 million times and is set to be on Jones’ debut album, Snacks (Supersize). When discussing the meaning of the song, Jones explained it’s about female empowerment in the bedroom, per The Inquisitr.

With over 36.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Bebe Rexha is the 23rd most-played act in the world.