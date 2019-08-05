Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares ‘Fit Mawma’ Gym Post Showing Off Her Back Muscles

At the end of May, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave birth to her third child, a son she named Angelo. The Jersey Shore star has been open about her desire to get into shape since giving birth, and on Sunday, she shared a photo of herself working out in the gym, showing off her back muscles.

Taking to Instagram, Snooki shared a photo and wrote, “Getting back into shape after having a child is hard as s***. Out of breath, boobs flopping everywhere, milk leaking, flapping stomach skin, peeing yourself….But i can’t let my 3 babies down, i need to show them how stronggg likeeee MAWMA CAN BEEE! (Jafar voice from Aladdin).”

She also included the hashtag, “fitMawma.”

Her Jersey Shore co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented on Snooki’s post, agreeing that getting back into shape is “hard.”

“Same. Let’s just drink wine and eat pizza all day please.”

Fans of the mom of three know she isn’t shy about sharing details about her life. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reality show star opened up about her postpartum sex life.

Snooki was introduced to fans on the hit MTV reality show The Jersey Shore. After the show ended, the cast returned to their normal lives, but they reunited recently for the spin-off show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The new season of the show premiered last month on MTV.

The mom of three is close with her co-stars, and not just on screen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki spent some time with co-star Deena Cortese. Deena gave birth to her first child, a boy, earlier this year, and the two moms get their kids together from time to time.

Along with sharing her life on reality television, Snooki also owns The Snooki Shop where she sells her line of clothing. Last month, Snooki showed off her bikini body in a swimsuit available from her brand. Fans commented on how great the mom of three looked shortly after giving birth.

Snooki is the mom of three kids. She has a 6-year-old son, Lorenzo, who will turn 7-years-old later this month. She also has a daughter named Giovanna who is 4-years-old and will celebrate her birthday in September. Her youngest son, Angelo, was born in May.

The second half of Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered in July, reuniting the cast. The new season focused on Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his legal troubles. The series has reportedly been renewed for a third season and will premiere later this year.